Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand from the Automotive Industry Bolsters Growth

Global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate through 2028. Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is a high-temperature engineering thermoplastic that is semi-crystalline in structure.

It is a rigid and opaque polymer in terms of physical characteristics with a high melting point. It is made up of para-phenylene units that are connected with sulfide in sequence. The major exporter of polyphenylene sulfide resins is Japan, while both the largest importer and consumer are China. Due to its high heat-deflection temperature, superior dimensional stability, exceptional chemical resistance, and intrinsic flame retardancy, it is proven as an excellent substitute for metal and thermostats in various applications.



Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is an exceptional combination of properties and performance as per cost. Thus, it is used in the production of various high-performance thermoplastics, such as specialty nylons, sulfone polymers, aromatic polyketones, polyetherimides, liquid crystal polymers, and others. These advantages create demand for PPS in automotive, electrical/electronic, mechanical, and industrial industries. Therefore, we anticipate that the need for polyphenylene sulfide will rise in the forecasted period.



Rising Demand from Automotive Industry

The automotive industry is considered one of the significant end-user markets that drive the polyphenylene sulfide demand. Due to its excellent high-temperature resistance, performance, and chemical resistance, it is used in automobile industries to make fuel injection systems, thermostat holders, coolant systems, water pump impellers, electric brakes, switches, and others. Due to its Lighter weight and resistance to corrosion, polyphenylene sulfide is considered one of the best substitutes for metal, thermosets, and other types of plastic that helps in the production of low-weight vehicle and consume low energy.

According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian passenger car market amounted to 32.70 billion USD in 2021, and it is expected to reach 54.84 billion USD by 2027, with a CAGR of 9% during 2022-2027. Thus, considering trends and benefits led to an increase in the demand for global polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market growth in the anticipated period

Increasing Demand from the Electrical & Electronics Industry



Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) is considered an ideal material used in electronic goods and has proven its significance in electronic and electrical industries. High-temperature resistance, good dimensional stability, high durability, and good rigidity make PPS a better substitute for conventional plastic or thermostats. PPS provides an excellent flow and low contraction for precision moulding electrical equipment such as connectors and sockets. Polyphenylene Sulfide is used in producing electrical equipment like bobbins and connectors, hard disk drives, electronic housings, sockets, and switches as a substitution for other lower-temperature polymers.



Growing Demand from Developing Economies



To tackle the competition, firms are always searching for new materials with enhanced capacity than existing metals at lower prices. Investment in R&D, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the major strategies that firms are following to strengthen their positioning in the market. As an outcome, Japan is the largest producer of PPS neat resins and invests outside Japan in developing countries like China, India, Vietnam, Brazil, and others to fulfill the rising demand. Growing electronic and automotive industries and the effort of prominent players are going to create rewarding market opportunities in the forecasted period. Growing consumer awareness towards eco-friendly products and government initiatives are going to propel market growth. In addition, increasing investment in the R&D of polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) to create a new application, such as in 3D printing, is further anticipated to fuel the market growth. According to Solvay SA, 50% of their net sales is contributed by end-user types like consumer goods & healthcare, Automotive & aerospace, and building & construction, where Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) is the major contributor.



Report Scope:



In this report, global polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market, By Product Type:

Linear PPS

Cured PPS

Branched PPS

Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market, By Recyclability:

Virgin

Recycled

Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market, By Industry Application:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

Aerospace

Others.

Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market, By region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Japan

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Albis Plastics Corporation

Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd

Solvay SA

Toray Industries, Inc

DIC Corp.

Polyplastics Co. Ltd

Ticona LLC

Chengdu Letian Plastics Co, Ltd

Avient Corp

Lion Idemitsu Composites Co., Ltd.





