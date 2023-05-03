Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2023: Proliferation of Next-Generation Computer Architecture Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Strong AI and Weak AI), By Technology, By Deployment, By Industry, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Artificial Intelligence Market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 35.6% during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of digital technologies, rising automotive industry, growing healthcare sector, and higher adoption of hyper-personalized services are fuelling the growth of Global Artificial Intelligence Market.



Artificial intelligence is the reconstruction of human intelligence in computers that have been designed to think and behave like people. Machine learning, machine vision, automation, robotics, and other types of technologies all use artificial intelligence.



The proliferation of the Automobile Industry



Autonomous vehicles are the most widely accessible use of AI in the automotive industry, which is growing as a significant source of AI. AI chips, computer vision, and ML are the key AI technologies associated with self-driving. Moreover, the use of AI in automotive manufacturing will increasingly overlap with the development of sustainable smart cities. 5G connectivity will provide a foundation of low-latency communication from vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and eventually vehicle-to-everything (V2X), which opens up a whole range of AI cases.

In addition, AI will help with centralized traffic management, which will enhance travel efficiency and reduce vehicle energy use from a sustainability standpoint. Mobility providers will continue to use AI in fleet management and real-time vehicle routing, and infotainment systems will be able to support ambient commerce through interactions with smart infrastructure.

For instance, Tesla makes use of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, such as autopilot, and uses customer datasets for data analytics to forecast and gather information about consumer requirements, which is then used to enhance the features of its vehicles.



Growing Healthcare Industry



As one of the most important industries in the larger big data environment, healthcare plays a crucial part in a prosperous, productive society. It may truly be a matter of life and death when using AI for healthcare data. AI can help healthcare professionals, such as doctors, nurses, and other staff members, in their daily tasks.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare can improve patient outcomes, preventive care, and quality of life while also resulting in more precise diagnosis and treatment regimens. By analyzing information from the public sector, the medical industry, and other sources, AI can also forecast and monitor the development of contagious diseases. Thus, AI has the potential to be a key instrument in the fight against diseases and pandemics, which will benefit global public health.



Moreover, the government of several countries, such as India and China, launched numerous initiatives and schemes to proliferate the growth of the healthcare industry. For instance, in India, Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission was announced in 2021 with an outlet of USD 7,776 million over six years. This scheme focuses on developing capacities of health systems and institutions across the continuum of care at all levels, including primary, secondary, and tertiary, and on preparing health systems to respond effectively to current and future pandemics/disasters.



Increasing Internet of Technology (IoT)IoT has seen steady adoption across the business world over the past decade. Every day IoT devices generate around one billion gigabytes of data. By 2025, the projection for IoT-connected devices globally is 42 billion. As the networks grow, the data does too. With AI, IoT has a wide range of benefits for organizations and offers a powerful solution to intelligent automation, such as avoiding downtime, increasing operational efficiency, enabling new and improved products and services, and risk management. Moreover, IoT, along with AI, is revolutionizing many industries, including manufacturing, sales and marketing, automotive, healthcare, etc., which has led to the rising growth of the Global Artificial Intelligence Market in coming years.

