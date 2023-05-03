Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Growing Popularity of Smart Air Purifiers Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial fan and air purification equipment market grew from $73.18 billion in 2022 to $79.52 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The commercial fan and air purification equipment market is expected to grow to $106.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The growing popularity of smart air purifiers is a major trend in the market. With air pollution increasing across the world, a growing awareness of allergies, pollution, and climate change is increasing consumer concern about the quality of the air they breathe. As a result, air purifiers are growing in popularity. Smart air purifiers are devices that are connected to other devices via the internet, and other technologies such as Bluetooth, near field communication (NFC), and Wi-Fi.

The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology also supports the development of smart air purifiers. Smart air purifiers allow the air quality to be monitored and managed from a smartphone application, which provides a live reading of quality data.

For instance, in November 2022 Samsung India Electronics Ltd. (SIEL), a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Company Ltd (SECL) of South Korea Samsung India Electronics Ltd. (SIEL), a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Company Ltd (SECL), a Korea-based technology company, launched two models of air purifiers, AX46 and AX32. These purifiers are Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled and remove nanoparticles, ultrafine dust, bacteria, and allergens.

Technological advances in commercial fan and air purification equipment drove the market in the historic period. Increased access to the internet and the use of smartphones supported the development and consumption of innovative technologically enabled appliances.

According to the GSMA annual State of Mobile Internet Connectivity report 2021, 51% of the world's population (over 4 billion people) were using the internet by mobile by the end of 2020, which is an increase of 225 million since the end of 2019. Further, increasing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with appliances allowed customers to connect with their appliances via the internet and remotely control essential tasks by collecting data. Thus, technological advances drove the market for air purifiers in the historic period.



High adoption and maintenance costs are expected to limit the growth of the air purifier market. Air purifiers are considered premium products due to the high adoption cost in both developed and developing countries. According to consumer reports, air purifiers range from $200 to $900 and the maintenance is high due to the change of filters two or three times a year, and some air purifiers have multiple filters.

For instance, considering the average carbon-activated filter air purifier that eliminates bad odors on the market, the filter needs to be replaced every three months to be effective, which costs $50, then there is an additional cost of the main filter which ranges from $20 to $200 each. The Honey wells Air Touch S8 is a HEPA technology-based air purifier that costs around $500 (36,000 INR) in India and is a multiple-filter air purifier. The filter should be replaced every 4 months, which costs $40 (3,000 INR) each time. , Therefore, high adoption and maintenance costs are expected to affect the air purifiers market's growth.



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in commercial fan and air purification equipment in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the commercial fan and air purification equipment. The regions covered in the commercial fan and air purification equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Air Purification Equipment; Attic And Exhaust fans; Other Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment

2) By Technology Type: High Efficiency Particulate Absorption/Absorber (HEPA; Activated Carbon; Electrostatic Precipitator; Ultra Violet (UV) Light air purifier; Ionic Air Purifier; Other Technology Types

3) By Capacity: Small; Medium; Large



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $79.52 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $106.81 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Carrier Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

3M Company

Regal Beloit Corporation

SPX FLOW Inc

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Helen of Troy Ltd.

