Builder Hardware Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4.38% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builder Hardware Market Overview

The MRFR analysis reports predict that the “ Builder Hardware Market Research Report, by Type Region, and Application - Forecast Till 2030”, the global market for Builder Hardware, is predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 4.38%. As per these reports, the market was worth around USD 4.13 Million in 2021.

Market Scope

Builder hardware refers to a class of metal hardware used for protection, decoration, and convenience in buildings. These pieces of equipment are generally responsible for supporting fixtures, such as cabinets, windows, and doors. Some of the most common examples of builder hardware involve switch plates, door handles, letter plates, door hinges, and bolts. As per the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the public spending on the U.S. infrastructure in 2017 was worth around USD 98 billion. The global market for Builder Hardware has displayed massive development in recent times. The investment diverted toward buildings is the main parameter supporting the market's development. Furthermore, the high rate of urbanization and industrialization in developing nations such as China, Japan, and India is also projected to boost the market's development over the review era. Activities such as renovating old and new buildings are also predicted to catalyze market development over the coming years.



Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Builder Hardware includes players such as:

Guangdong Kin Long Hardware Products Co. Ltd.

Tyman Plc.

ASSA ABLOY

Siegenia

Allegion Plc.

Roto

Masco Corporation

Sobinco

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 4.13 Million CAGR 4.38% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Fluctuating raw material prices may limit





Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for Builder Hardware has displayed massive development in recent times. The investment diverted toward buildings is the main parameter supporting the market's development. Furthermore, the high rate of urbanization and industrialization in developing nations such as China, Japan, and India is also projected to boost the market's development over the review era. Activities such as renovating old and new buildings are also predicted to catalyze market development over the coming years. Moreover, the surge in the number of construction activities across the globe is also predicted to positively influence the development of the market over the assessment period. In addition, the launch of improved and sustainable builder hardware solutions is predicted to catalyze the demand for the market over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, certain aspects may impede the market's growth. The primary parameter restricting the market's growth is the intense level of competition across the market globally. Furthermore, the fluctuating nature of the raw materials prices boosts the level of uncertainty in the market setting, which in turn is also projected to impede the market performance. Moreover, the limited financial resources to design new and improved builder hardware solutions will likely restrict the market's growth over the coming years.



COVID-19 Impact

Global industrial activities and business operations experienced a major setback given to the rise of the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. The pandemic affected public health across nearly 225 countries, along with all industrial operations. All these situations led to the imposition of full or partial lockdowns across most regions worldwide. Subsequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for construction activities during the pandemic and the halt of most industrial operations, the Builder Hardware market experienced many sudden & unexpected issues throughout the pandemic. On the contrary, now that the majority of the globe is being rapidly vaccinated and industrial operations are returning to normal, the market is predicted to witness a considerable expansion and recovery in revenue generation over the assessment period.

Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the cabinet hardware segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global market for building hardware over the assessment period. Cabinet hardware incorporates various components utilized to make cabinets, such as hinges, knobs, fasteners, latches, etc. The main aspect supporting the development of the segment is the recent surge in the number of construction activities.

Among all the applications, the residential segment is anticipated to hold the top position across the global market for building hardware over the assessment period. The segment's growth is ascribed to the rapid increase in urbanization in different parts of the world.



Regional Analysis

The global awning market is analyzed across five major geographies: North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The MRFR analysis reports suggesting that the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to secure the top spot across the global market for Builder Hardware over the coming years. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is rapid urbanization and increased infrastructural projects. Countries such as India, China, and Japan would play an instrumental role in shaping the growth of the Asia-Pacific region over the assessment era.



