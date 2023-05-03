Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV announces conditions for optional dividend

Antwerpen, BELGIUM

Intervest's supervisory board has decided to offer shareholders an optional dividend again this year. The shareholders are informed about the concrete modalities in the attached press release.


