Radware Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights

  • Revenue of $69.0 million, down 6% year-over-year
  • Total ARR of $201.4, up 5% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 82.3% compared to 83.2% in the first quarter of 2022
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14; GAAP net loss per share of $0.07

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Despite the increasing challenges in the macro environment, our cloud security business performed well in the first quarter of 2023 and our cloud ARR grew over 20% year-over-year,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO. “We believe we are well positioned for the long term with security offerings that are critical in addressing an evolving threat landscape. We plan to continue to expand our cloud security business and portfolio to drive sustainable and profitable growth.”

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter 2023
Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $69.0 million:

  • Revenue in the Americas region was $27.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 8% from $29.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $29.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 6% from $28.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 24% from $16.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $3.1 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $6.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $419.0 million. Cash flow from operations was negative $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Conference Call
Radware management will host a call today, May 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its first quarter 2023 results and the Company’s second quarter 2023 outlook. To participate in the call, please use the following numbers:
U.S. participants call toll free: 888-510-2008
International participants call: 1 646-960-0306
Conference ID: 1864701

A replay will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-647-362-9199 or (US toll-free) 800-770-2030. Passcode 1864701.

The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls and similar measures targeting Russia and other countries and territories as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

©2023 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
    
 March 31, December 31,
 2023  2022 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Assets   
    
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents41,882  46,185 
Available-for-sale marketable securities60,693  44,180 
Short-term bank deposits220,287  207,679 
Trade receivables, net18,757  17,752 
Other receivables and prepaid expenses9,114  7,196 
Inventories11,279  11,428 
 362,012  334,420 
    
Long-term investments   
Available-for-sale marketable securities72,476  90,148 
Long-term bank deposits23,711  43,765 
Severance pay funds2,106  2,146 
 98,293  136,059 
    
    
Property and equipment, net20,750  21,068 
Intangible assets, net18,694  19,686 
Other long-term assets42,443  41,269 
Operating lease right-of-use assets21,891  23,078 
Goodwill68,008  68,008 
Total assets632,091  643,588 
    
    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity   
    
Current Liabilities   
Trade payables4,827  6,464 
Deferred revenues109,846  108,243 
Operating lease liabilities4,815  4,685 
Other payables and accrued expenses41,877  44,643 
 161,365  164,035 
    
Long-term liabilities   
Deferred revenues71,362  72,219 
Operating lease liabilities18,358  19,461 
Other long-term liabilities19,095  19,430 
 108,815  111,110 
    
Shareholders' equity   
Share capital733  732 
Additional paid-in capital506,746  498,168 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax(4,719)  (4,844) 
Treasury stock, at cost(316,467)  (303,299) 
Retained earnings138,321  141,402 
Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity324,614  332,159 
    
Non–controlling interest37,297  36,284 
    
Total equity361,911  368,443 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity632,091  643,588 
    


Radware Ltd.    
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (loss)    
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)    
     
 For the three months ended
 March 31,
 2023  2022 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 
     
Revenues69,041  73,708 
Cost of revenues13,306  12,941 
Gross profit55,735  60,767 
     
Operating expenses, net:    
Research and development, net21,150  20,370 
Selling and marketing31,919  30,283 
General and administrative8,247  6,527 
Total operating expenses, net61,316  57,180 
     
Operating income (loss)(5,581)  3,587 
Financial income, net3,491  1,698 
Income (loss) before taxes on income(2,090)  5,285 
Taxes on income991  1,515 
Net income (loss)(3,081)  3,770 
     
Basic net earnings (loss) per share(0.07)  0.08 
     
Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings (loss) per share44,053,402  45,666,813 
     
Diluted net earnings (loss) per share(0.07)  0.08 
     
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings (loss) per share44,053,402  47,122,247 



 Radware Ltd.   
 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information   
 (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   
     
  For the three months ended
  March 31,
  2023  2022 
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit55,735  60,767 
 Share-based compensation113  90 
 Amortization of intangible assets992  464 
Non-GAAP gross profit56,840  61,321 
     
GAAP research and development, net21,150  20,370 
 Share-based compensation1,959  1,809 
Non-GAAP Research and development, net19,191  18,561 
     
GAAP selling and marketing31,919  30,283 
 Share-based compensation3,394  1,849 
Non-GAAP selling and marketing28,525  28,434 
     
GAAP general and administrative8,247  6,527 
 Share-based compensation3,531  668 
 Litigation costs-  - 
 Acquisition costs13  1,142 
Non-GAAP general and administrative4,703  4,717 
     
GAAP total operating expenses, net61,316  57,180 
 Share-based compensation8,884  4,326 
 Litigation costs-  - 
 Acquisition costs13  1,142 
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net52,419  51,712 
     
GAAP operating income (loss)(5,581)  3,587 
 Share-based compensation8,997  4,416 
 Amortization of intangible assets992  464 
 Litigation costs-  - 
 Acquisition costs13  1,142 
Non-GAAP operating income4,421  9,609 
     
GAAP financial income, net3,491  1,698 
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net(775)  (894) 
Non-GAAP financial income, net2,716  804 
     
GAAP income before taxes on income (loss)(2,090)  5,285 
 Share-based compensation8,997  4,416 
 Amortization of intangible assets992  464 
 Litigation costs-  - 
 Acquisition costs13  1,142 
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net(775)  (894) 
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income7,137  10,413 
     
GAAP taxes on income991  1,515 
 Tax related adjustments62  62 
Non-GAAP taxes on income1,053  1,577 
     
GAAP net income (loss)(3,081)  3,770 
 Share-based compensation8,997  4,416 
 Amortization of intangible assets992  464 
 Litigation costs-  - 
 Acquisition costs13  1,142 
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net(775)  (894) 
 Tax related adjustments(62)  (62) 
Non-GAAP net income6,084  8,836 
     
GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share(0.07)  0.08 
 Share-based compensation0.20  0.09 
 Amortization of intangible assets0.02  0.01 
 Litigation costs0.00  0.00 
 Acquisition costs0.00  0.02 
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net(0.02)  (0.02) 
 Tax related adjustments(0.00)  (0.00) 
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share0.14  0.19 
     
     
Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share44,762,161  47,122,247 



Radware Ltd.   
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow   
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)   
    
 For the three months ended
 March 31,
 2023  2022 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:   
    
Net income (loss)(3,081)  3,770 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization3,078  2,488 
Share-based compensation8,997  4,416 
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net237  588 
Loss (gain) related to securities, net245  (59) 
Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits(1,754)  33 
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net(69)  147 
Increase in trade receivables, net(1,005)  (5,854) 
Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets(2,858)  (3,816) 
Decrease in inventories149  325 
Increase (decrease) in trade payables(1,637)  3,843 
Increase in deferred revenues746  2,436 
Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses(4,498)  (18,332) 
Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities, net214  (437) 
Net cash used in operating activities(1,236)  (10,452) 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
    
Purchase of property and equipment(1,768)  (2,164) 
Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net47  (55) 
Proceeds from bank deposits, net9,200  22,349 
Proceeds from sale, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net1,976  4,556 
Payment for the acquisition of intangible assets0  (30,000) 
Net cash provided (used in) investing activities9,455  (5,314) 
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
    
Proceeds from exercise of stock options220  562 
Repurchase of shares(12,742)  (22,826) 
Net cash used in financing activities(12,522)  (22,264) 
    
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents(4,303)  (38,030) 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period46,185  92,513 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period41,882  54,483 
    


 Radware Ltd.
 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
 (U.S Dollars in thousands)
     
  For the three months ended
  March 31,
  2023  2022 
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP net income (loss)(3,081)  3,770 
 Exclude: Financial expense (income), net(3,491)  (1,698) 
 Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense3,078  2,488 
 Exclude: Taxes on income991  1,515 
EBITDA(2,503)  6,075 
     
 Share-based compensation8,997  4,416 
 Litigation costs-  - 
 Acquisition costs13  1,142 
Adjusted EBITDA6,507  11,633 
     
     
  For the three months ended
  March 31,
  2023  2022 
     
 Amortization of intangible assets992  464 
     
 Depreciation2,086  2,024 
     
  3,078  2,488 
     


