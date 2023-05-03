2023 Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus on the Global Top 5 Business Jet OEMs: Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Textron Aviation, Embraer

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2023-2027 - Global Top 5 Business Jet OEMs - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Textron Aviation, Embraer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes & provides comprehensive insights into the Global Top 5 Business Jet OEMs with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.

The report provides detailed analysis on the OEMs, including, comprehensive analysis of business portfolio and strategic market positioning, overall strategy focus, key strategies & plans for medium term, financial analysis and a detailed Comparative SWOT analysis against the backdrop of a complex & challenging macroeconomic environment, emerging rapid shifts in the geopolitical dynamics and technological leapfrogging.

The report also projects market evolution for the Global Business Jet market over medium term with analysis of emerging market scenario, demand dynamics, key market & technology trends, issues & challenges, key growth domains and potential growth opportunities



Global Business Jet Market Juxtaposed between Contrasting Demand & Supply side Scenarios:



The Global Business Jet Market is juxtaposed between a contrasting demand & supply side scenarios with the demand side on a clear surge marked by robust order intake, huge order backlogs and strong book-to-bill ratios, even almost 2:1 in many cases, prevailing across most industry OEMs driven by the launch of new business jets and growing demand for private travel since the pandemic which collectively have led to soaring demand for jets, supercharged fleet utilization levels and drawn a massive number of first time buyers to the market while having also revitalized even the used jet market with surging prices & dwindling inventory levels.

The supply side, however, is clearly embattled and is combating supply chain disruptions, bottlenecks, rising input costs & shortages in a complex, uncertain & challenging macroeconomic environment marked by high inflation, rising interest rates and sustained geopolitical instability with the Russia-Ukraine war showing no signs of abating and the U.S.-China strategic rivalry further escalating



Monetary policy tightening is underway across most parts of the world as the Fed & central banks globally attempt to contain inflation with fears & spectre of another economic recession over near term almost returning to haunt following the collapse of SVB in the U.S. and the timely rescue of UBS.

The same could have a significant bearing on the industry over near term given that business aviation is strongly correlated with macroeconomic swings and corporate profits. The industry OEMs have been pushing hard to boost production rates to meet growing demand but are constrained by the supply chain disruptions with the situation steadily improving



Strong Long-Term Fundamentals for Business Aviation:



The long-term industry fundamentals for business aviation, however, remain robust and firmly in place with forecasts for strong tailwinds to prevail in form of forecast for deliveries of around 8,500 new business jets worth $274 billion by the industry over the 2023-2032 decade. The geopolitical instability and rising defense spending trend globally is also likely to open adjacent segment growth avenues by creating increased demand for special mission variants of regular business jet platforms configured for ISR missions following requisite modifications



Transition to Sustainability Topmost, Long-Term Priority for Business Aviation:



Sustainability challenges remain the top near to long-term priority for business aviation while facing a strong activist campaigning & public backlash over emissions with the industry required to go green and become absolutely carbon-neutral by 2050 by transitioning to sustainable power sources.

Bombardier's release of environmental product declaration on its latest Global 7500 and Challenger 3500 business jets outlining the quantified environmental impact of its jets through various phases of their lifecycle is a testimony to the significance of the seriousness of the sustainability challenges being faced by business aviation.

Further, the active pursuit of a radical, blended-wing-body design for a future business jet by Bombardier with promising potential for significant enhancement in aerodynamic efficiencies & commensurate emission reductions and Textron's creation of e-Aviation as an entirely new business segment focused purely on sustainable flying, following its acquisition of Pipistrel earlier, are the harbingers & building blocks for the creation of a new, sustainability-oriented & attuned business aviation industry & eco-system going forward

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 Business Structure & Snapshot - World's Top 5 Business Jet OEMs

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Revenues

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2 Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake Trend

Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend

Section 3 SWOT Analysis

Sources of Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated & Negated

Section 4 Comparative Analysis of Strengths

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Textron Aviation

Embraer S.A.

Section 5 Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Textron Aviation

Embraer S.A.

Section 6 Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the 5 Leading Business Jet Manufacturers

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Textron Aviation

Embraer S.A.

Section 7 Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the 5 Leading Industry OEMs - Near to Medium Term

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies, Strategic Initiatives & Imperatives

Section 8 Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 9 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 10 Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 11 Global Business Jet Market - Strategic Outlook 2023-2032

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Business Jets

Global Demand Outlook for Business Jets - Forecast to 2032

Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments - Based on Aircraft Size (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets)

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Segments

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Segments

Growth Rates for Segments

Fleet Size Growth for Segments

Demand Projections for Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Markets/Regions

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries for Key Markets /Regions

Fleet Size Growth projections for Markets/Regions

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Market Segments (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) across Markets/Regions

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Key Market Segments (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) for Markets /Regions

