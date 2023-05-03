2023 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies Amidst the Ukraine/Russo War: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Airbus, Boeing, BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Raytheon

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2023 - Key Strategies, Plans, SWOT, Trends & Growth Avenues and Market Outlook - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Airbus, Boeing, BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Raytheon" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Defense Spending on a Historic High and Poised for Rapid, Medium-Term Growth:
Global Defense Spending has been on a clear upswing and is at a historic high now, having breached the $2 trillion threshold in 2021, led by the whittling down of traditional, rule-based world order and the return of great power competition among leading geopolitical powers marked by sustained geopolitical instability, rising political tensions and conflicts.
The Russia-Ukraine war has been a watershed moment, or 'Zeitenwende', geopolitically having brought back the spectre of war over Europe back to life after almost 3 decades following Russia's military resurgence and is showing no signs of abating even after heading into its second year.
Russia's looming threat and ongoing antics in Ukraine have effectively led to a renaissance in defense spending across Europe with surging defense budgets & overhaul of defense industrial base for the rapid production ramp-up required after decades of hibernation
China's rapid military build-up & emergence as the regional belligerent power in the Asia-Pacific has other nations in the region spooked up setting off one of the biggest arms race in the APAC marked by Japan's redefined strategic posture for defense, India's rapid build-up of military capabilities to counter China's bellicosity and Australia's virtual defense renaissance besides the emergence of regional security cooperation frameworks, alliances & pacts, like QUAD & AUKUS, aimed at containing China.
The U.S.-China faceoff is further escalating over China's ascent as a revisionist state with a rapid military build-up and steadily growing global economic & diplomatic influence with the U.S. officially terming China as the strongest & most serious, long-term rival globally.
The traditional West vs. East fault line & rivalry, thus, is visible clearly once again and has been driving defense spending & military rearmament globally following the emergence of an unprecedented & rapidly evolving Russia-China cooperative axis, thereby, turning out to be a real windfall for the global defense industrial base
Defense Industrial Base Globally Growth-Bound and Geared towards Rapid Ramp-Up of Production Rates:
The ongoing U.S. & NATO military assistance to Ukraine from existing stocks needing backfilling of inventories, the focus of U.S. defense spending towards maintaining traditional overmatch over adversaries focused on developing next generation capabilities through accelerated R&D pursuits and the need for replacement of ageing defense equipment with next generation systems & technologies have collectively been driving the significant increase in investment outlay towards defense backed by steady increases in U.S. defense budget over the recent years.
A number of new, large-scale defense contracts of strategic nature, scale, scope & long term horizon have already been initiated or awarded over the recent years, including, the B-21 LRSB, JLTV, FVL, NGAD and the Virginia & Columbia class submarine programs while many more are in the offing, including, the U.S. Army's OMFV program to replace Bradleys and the development of Hypersonic weapons for the USAF & the USN.
Europe, under NATO, is treading a similar pathway with defense spending by NATO alliance members having grown by 23% over 2018-2022 with focus on getting the defense spending to the 2% of GDP level which has been achieved by a majority of NATO members by 2022 marking a renaissance for the European defense industrial base after decades of slump
The defense industrial base across the U.S. is gearing up to rapidly ramp-up production rates over near term to backfill depleting U.S. & NATO allies' stockpiles of munitions, missiles & weapon systems following the extraordinary rate at which they are being used in Ukraine, given that almost 13 years worth of Javelin & Stinger stocks have already been utilized, and to meet growing international demand for them following the return of the era of great power competition.
The global defense spending, thus, is projected to reach the record $2.5 trillion level by 2027 following a virtual defense renaissance globally with the industry gearing up to ramp up production rates to unprecedented rates & levels over near to medium term
Supply Side-Led Market Scenario:
The near-term outlook for the Aerospace & Defense industry contrastingly is going to be dominated by the supply side for sure and the situation could be termed as difficult, complex & challenging marked by supply chain disruptions, bottlenecks, constraints & labor shortages in an uncertain global macroeconomic environment marked by high inflation levels & monetary policy tightening underway across most markets by central banks to contain it.
The situation has been gradually ameliorating but is likely to hinder plans being chalked out by the industry OEMs to ramp up production rates to the levels being anticipated over near term. The emerging geopolitical challenges, conflicts & tensions and ongoing power plays are likely to provide significant growth opportunities to the global aerospace & defense industry over near to medium term with defense budgets across most nations headed northwards
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Revenues
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2 Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake Trend
- Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend
Section 3 SWOT Analysis - For each of the Top 7 Industry Players
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 4 Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 7 Global A&D Primes
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- The Boeing Company
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Raytheon Technologies
- Airbus SE
- BAE Systems plc
Section 5 Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the A&D OEMs
- Analysis Coverage:
- Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market, Segment, Domain & Program Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 6 Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 7 Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9 Latest & Upcoming Defense Programs - Program Factsheets & Analysis - North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific
- Program Size
- Scale & Scope
- Competing OEMs
- Program Stage & Status
- Contract Awards
- Latest Developments
- Upcoming Milestones
- Program Outlook
Section 10 Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense Market - 2023-2027
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense
- U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends
- Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations
- Market Outlook & Growth Projections
- Global Defense Spending - Trends & Projections - 2023-2027
- Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions
- U.S.
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cv6jr0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.