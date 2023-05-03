Egypt Medium Voltage UPS System Market Report 2023: Trends, Analysis, Value, Revenue, Outlook, Forecasts, & Growth 2018-2028

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Medium Voltage UPS System Market | Trends, Value, Revenue, Outlook, Forecast, Size, Analysis, Growth, Industry, Share, Segmentation & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market Forecast By KVA Rating, By Applications, By Regions And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Egypt Medium Voltage UPS System Market revenue size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022-2028.

Egypt Medium Voltage UPS Systems Market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period due to digital transformation strategies such as the ICT 2030 Strategy, which aims to build a digital Egypt by continuously developing modern ICT infrastructure with the most advanced technologies, requiring a large number of medium voltage UPS for its infrastructure.

However, Egypt medium-voltage UPS system market witnessed contraction, both in revenues and volume terms, during 2020 on the account of import restrictions coupled with a fall in revenues from the tourism sector and halting of several projects on account of nationwide lockdowns owing to the spread of COVID-19. The market is anticipated to grow at a smoother pace in the coming years owing to the way it has been operating and meeting the requirements of its key end-user industries.

The sector is rising effectively in the country. The Egypt Medium Voltage UPS System Industry is one of the prominent parts of the Africa Medium Voltage UPS System Market. The medium voltage UPS System market in Egypt is moving towards the maturity stage owing to established and developed areas of applications such as commercial and industrial sectors which is leading medium voltage UPS to market saturation.

However, increasing adoption of cloud computing and IoT in banking, hospitality and healthcare sector would lead to the development of data centers in the overall Egypt, which would create new areas of application of medium voltage UPS system in the coming years.

Market by KVA Rating

10.1-20 kVA segment garnered the majority of market revenue share in 2021 on account of its widespread use in the commercial and small industrial sector in Egypt. The 50.1-200 KVA segment is expected to experience the fastest growth due to government initiatives including "Digital Egypt" which aims to increase the ICT sector contribution towards GDP to 8% in the coming three years.

Markey by Applications

By applications, commercial sector accounted for highest share in Egypt medium voltage UPS system market owing to growing healthcare sector with an increase in investments by 205% in the 2021/2022 which would be the catalyst for high demand for medium UPS, owing to dependency on healthcare infrastructure which requires minimal downtime.

Furthermore, Cairo, Alexandria, Daqahleya & Giza are among high consumers of medium voltage UPS system in healthcare sectors due to high concentration of healthcare facilities, which together represent 46.3% of hospitals in Egypt.

Market by Regions

The Nile valley and the delta held significant revenues in Egypt medium voltage UPS market on account of high concentration of commercial and industrial activities, followed by tourism and services making it the major consumer of medium voltage UPS system in Egypt. The Nile Valley segment will continue to propel the market growth.

