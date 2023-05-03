Antibody Discovery Market to Reach $17.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Antibody Discovery Market by Methods (Phage Display, Hybridoma, Others), by Antibody Type (Humanized Antibody, Human Antibody, Chimeric Antibody, Murine Antibody), by End Users (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industry, Research laboratory, Academic laboratory): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global antibody discovery industry generated $6.9 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $17.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global antibody discovery market is driven by factors such as increase in investment in R&D activities of antibody discovery, surge in prevalence of infectious and chronic disease, and growth in awareness among individuals regarding early diagnosis detection and personalized medicine. However, high cost of antibody discovery process is hampering the antibody discovery market growth. On the contrary, increase in the number of R&D activities for novel antibody manufacturing and increase in number of key players who provide antibody discovery services are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the antibody discovery market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the growth of the global antibody discovery market.

The pandemic led to an increased focus on the discovery of new antibodies as well as the exploration of existing antibody treatments. This has resulted in an increased demand for funding and resources for research.

The phage display segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on methods, the phage display segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global antibody discovery market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to advantages of phage display method over other antibody discovery method, increase in R&D activities in healthcare sector, and presence of key players offering phage display method.

The human antibody segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on antibody type, the human antibody segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around half of the global antibody discovery market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in demand for human antibody and rise in acceptance and adoption of human antibody drug. Human antibodies are more specific, stable, and cost-effective than murine, chimeric, and humanized antibodies.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end users, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global antibody discovery market revenue. This segment is also expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is, owing to rise in R&D activities in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry and surge in expenditure by government to develop advanced pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global antibody discovery market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of chronic diseases, rise in demand for antibody, surge in R&D activities in pharmaceutical sector, and strong presence of market key players. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to high prevalence of aging population with increased need of personalized antibody, increase in government fund for development of antibody therapeutics, and surge in healthcare expenditure in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

Genscript Technology

Danaher Corporation

Twist Bioscience HQ

Sartorius AG

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Discovery

Fairjourney Biologics SA

Biocytogen

Creative Biolab

Evotec

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global antibody discovery market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, agreements, and acquisition to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

