Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for X-ray Inspection Systems estimated at US$757.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.7% over the period 2022-2030. Digital Imaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$833.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Film-Based Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $221.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The X-ray Inspection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$221.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$238.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 67 Featured)

- 3DX-RAY Ltd.

- General Electric Co.

- Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

- Nikon Metrology NV

- Nordson DAGE

- North Star Imaging, Inc.

- Smiths Detection, Inc.

- VisiConsult X-ray Systems & Solutions GmbH

- VJ Group, Inc.

- Yxlon International GmbH





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

X-ray Inspection Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Digital Imaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Film-Based Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Film-Based Imaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Film-Based Imaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Food & Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Pharmaceuticals

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for 2D by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for 2D by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for 3D by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for 3D by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 37: World X-ray Inspection Systems Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

X-ray Inspection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Active Players in United States

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and

Film-Based Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital

Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other

Verticals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and

Power Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing,

Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D and 3D for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Active Players in Canada

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and

Film-Based Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals,

Other Verticals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace,

Automotive and Power Generation - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil &

Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D

and 3D for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

X-ray Inspection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Active Players in Japan

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and

Film-Based Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals,

Other Verticals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace,

Automotive and Power Generation - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D

and 3D for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

X-ray Inspection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Active Players in China

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and

Film-Based Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals,

Other Verticals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace,

Automotive and Power Generation - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D

and 3D for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

X-ray Inspection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and

Film-Based Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals,

Other Verticals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace,

Automotive and Power Generation - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil &

Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D

and 3D for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

X-ray Inspection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Active Players in France

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and

Film-Based Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals,

Other Verticals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace,

Automotive and Power Generation - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil &

Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D

and 3D for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

X-ray Inspection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Active Players in Germany

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and

Film-Based Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals,

Other Verticals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace,

Automotive and Power Generation - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil &

Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D

and 3D for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Active Players in Italy

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and

Film-Based Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals,

Other Verticals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace,

Automotive and Power Generation - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil &

Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-ray Inspection Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D

and 3D for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

X-ray Inspection Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Active Players in United Kingdom

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and

Film-Based Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital

Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other

Verticals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and

Power Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing,

Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D and 3D for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Active Players in Rest of Europe

Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for X-ray Inspection Systems by Technique - Digital

Imaging and Film-Based Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for X-ray Inspection Systems by Vertical - Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing,

Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals,

Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power

Generation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for X-ray Inspection Systems by Type - 2D and 3D -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 130: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for X-ray



