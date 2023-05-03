India Active LED Market Analysis Report 2023: Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Industry Segmentation 2019-2029F

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Active LED Market | Share, Size, Analysis, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Industry, Segmentation, Outlook & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market Forecast By Application,?By Pixel Pitch,?By Indoor Technology,?By Product Category,?By Region And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Active LED market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2023-2029

The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to rising spending expenditure of the government on infrastructure projects and advertisement spending.

India Active LED Market grew significantly during 2019 on account of rising advertising expenditure. However, during 2020, covid-19 significantly impacted the overall Active LED market as the country faced a nationwide lockdown that led to the shutting down of international borders and impacted the supply chain in the market which has resulted in the decline in Out of Home (OOH) advertising industry by 55% in H1, 2020.

Most of the commercial spaces, shopping malls, cinemas, and stadiums were closed where LED Videowall screens are heavily deployed which impacted the market demand during that year. Moreover, the Indian media and entertainment sector witnessed a degrowth of 24% during 2020 which further reduced the demand for LED screens in that sector.

Additionally, the Delhi government approved a proposal in January 2022 to install 600 LED screens which would display graphic films, pollution data, social messages, health awareness campaigns, and information on government policies of public interest, thereby contributing to India Active LED Market Growth.

The government is building 100 airports by the end of 2024 which would augment the demand for Active LED Videowalls. Also, the central government presented a roadmap to invest 91,000 crore to develop new airports and upgrading existing ones in different parts of India by the year 2025 which would boost the Active LED Videowall market in India in coming years.

The Active LED Market in India is also growing owing to its increased demand for digitized promotion of products and services and rapid technological advancements in the field of LED Videowall products in order to produce high quality viewing experience.

Market by Application

Indoor application acquired major revenue share in 2022 as retail sector in India are prioritizing advertisement and thus demand for Indoor LED Videowalls would grow in future.

Moreover, Indoor LED videowall is becoming common in corporate lobbies, boardrooms and customer experience centres along with increase in demand in transportation sector to display information regarding flights and trains.

Market by Pixel Pitch

Based on outdoor pixel pitch, the 4.1-8 mm accounted for major revenue share and same trend is expected to follow on account of increase in production of P4 and P6 LED panels as a result of higher demand due to better display quality.

Based on indoor pixel pitch, between 1-3mm accounted for major revenue share in 2022 and same trend would continue in future as mostly P2.5 is preferred by the consumers as they offer high resolution while allowing owners of retail businesses, restaurants, conference rooms and exhibitors to feature their products.

Market by Indoor Technology

SMD LED accounted for majority of revenue share in India Active LED market in the year 2022 owing to their application in both indoor and outdoor due to high durability, low power consumption and high reliability and the same segment will continue to dominate the India Active LED Industry.

Market by Product Category

Cabinet finds its prominent application in outdoor applications on account of better-quality control, better thermal management, dust proof, waterproof, among others. The similar segment is projected to grow in the coming years.

Market by Region

Northern Region garnered majority of revenue share in India Active LED Market in 2022, and same trend would continue in future because of rise in government spending in advertisement due to G20 meeting 2023 in northern cities such as Delhi, Srinagar, Varanasi, and other cities there is increase in government tenders.

Additionally, Southern region would also grow as there would be demand from out of home (OH) and Corporate in areas such as Bangalore and Hyderabad.

