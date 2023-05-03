3D Eye Tracking Software Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.77 Billion by 2031 at a 27.8% CAGR

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Eye Tracking Software Market by Type, Application, End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D eye tracking software market is envisioned to garner $1,778.40 million by 2031, growing from $153.7 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2022 to 2031.



3D eye tracking software is used for measuring eye activity, commonly known as the point of gaze. In more detail, it examines how people process visual information, measuring attention, interest, and arousal. This makes it a remarkably effective tool for studying people's behavior, most importantly, consumer behavior.



3D eye tracking software can provide important insight into how tasks are carried out and systems are put in place. Businesses employ eye tracking to pinpoint operational inefficiencies, safety concerns, and training inefficiencies, all of which reduce training time and boost productivity. Similar to this, coaches and sports experts can utilize eye tracking to pinpoint tactics and techniques to boost performance. 3D eye tracking software provides a singular window into fast & frequently subconscious tasks and actions. It is feasible to break down quick and complex processes into easily understandable information that may be studied and used as training material using video playback and gaze mapping.



3D eye tracking software provides some valuable statistics about what grabs the eye in advertising or graphic design. However, it is difficult to see a correlation between what catches the eye and what appears to stay in the mind of the user. One of the primary drawbacks of 3D eye tracking software technology is that not all eyes can be tracked. Contact lenses, spectacles, and iris color can all have an effect on the efficiency of an eye-tracking camera that records eye movements.



As we have seen with touch control/sensor technology, eye tracking technology is certain to take off in a significant manner. Almost any industry can benefit from 3D eye tracking software technology. In order to better understand how the brain functions, psychologists can measure visual attention and link it with other metrics. Research on visual attention can be applied to any individual or even to individuals who have particular behavioral or mental health issues. Huge sums of money are invested on product package design. 3D eye tracking software technology improves this, especially for fast-moving consumer products. In contrast to other products on the shelves, this ensures that a product's box has eye-catching messaging. Eye tracking is utilized in this case to understand consumer preferences and design packages.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the 3d eye tracking software market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing 3d eye tracking software market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the 3d eye tracking software market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global 3d eye tracking software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Mobile Systems

Remote Eye Tracking

Tower-Mounted Eye Tracking

By Application

Scientific Research

Marketing and User Research

Industry and Human Performance

By End-use Industry

Consumer Devices

Assistive Technology Solutions

Others

Retail

Robotics

Automotive

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Rest Of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Tobii Pro

Gaze Intelligence

iMotions

ParallelDots, Inc.

EyeTech Digital Systems

Eyegaze

Pupil Labs

Gazepoint

IntelliGaze

Converus

Key Market Insights

By type, the mobile systems segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the remote eye tracking segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

By application, the scientific research segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the marketing & user research segment is anticipated to be the fastest during the forecast period

By end-use industry, the retail segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the robotics segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years

By region, North America accounted for the dominant market share by generating a revenue of $75.6 million in 2021 and is projected to account for a significant growth rate during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: 3D EYE TRACKING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY TYPE



CHAPTER 5: 3D EYE TRACKING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 6: 3D EYE TRACKING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY



CHAPTER 7: 3D EYE TRACKING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yltiz9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.