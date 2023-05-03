3D Eye Tracking Software Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.77 Billion by 2031 at a 27.8% CAGR

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Eye Tracking Software Market by Type, Application, End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 3D eye tracking software market is envisioned to garner $1,778.40 million by 2031, growing from $153.7 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2022 to 2031.
3D eye tracking software is used for measuring eye activity, commonly known as the point of gaze. In more detail, it examines how people process visual information, measuring attention, interest, and arousal. This makes it a remarkably effective tool for studying people's behavior, most importantly, consumer behavior.
3D eye tracking software can provide important insight into how tasks are carried out and systems are put in place. Businesses employ eye tracking to pinpoint operational inefficiencies, safety concerns, and training inefficiencies, all of which reduce training time and boost productivity. Similar to this, coaches and sports experts can utilize eye tracking to pinpoint tactics and techniques to boost performance. 3D eye tracking software provides a singular window into fast & frequently subconscious tasks and actions. It is feasible to break down quick and complex processes into easily understandable information that may be studied and used as training material using video playback and gaze mapping.
3D eye tracking software provides some valuable statistics about what grabs the eye in advertising or graphic design. However, it is difficult to see a correlation between what catches the eye and what appears to stay in the mind of the user. One of the primary drawbacks of 3D eye tracking software technology is that not all eyes can be tracked. Contact lenses, spectacles, and iris color can all have an effect on the efficiency of an eye-tracking camera that records eye movements.
As we have seen with touch control/sensor technology, eye tracking technology is certain to take off in a significant manner. Almost any industry can benefit from 3D eye tracking software technology. In order to better understand how the brain functions, psychologists can measure visual attention and link it with other metrics. Research on visual attention can be applied to any individual or even to individuals who have particular behavioral or mental health issues. Huge sums of money are invested on product package design. 3D eye tracking software technology improves this, especially for fast-moving consumer products. In contrast to other products on the shelves, this ensures that a product's box has eye-catching messaging. Eye tracking is utilized in this case to understand consumer preferences and design packages.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the 3d eye tracking software market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing 3d eye tracking software market opportunities.
- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the 3d eye tracking software market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global 3d eye tracking software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Market Segments
By Type
- Mobile Systems
- Remote Eye Tracking
- Tower-Mounted Eye Tracking
By Application
- Scientific Research
- Marketing and User Research
- Industry and Human Performance
By End-use Industry
- Consumer Devices
- Assistive Technology Solutions
- Others
- Retail
- Robotics
- Automotive
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- South Africa
- Rest Of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Tobii Pro
- Gaze Intelligence
- iMotions
- ParallelDots, Inc.
- EyeTech Digital Systems
- Eyegaze
- Pupil Labs
- Gazepoint
- IntelliGaze
- Converus
Key Market Insights
- By type, the mobile systems segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the remote eye tracking segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period
- By application, the scientific research segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the marketing & user research segment is anticipated to be the fastest during the forecast period
- By end-use industry, the retail segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the robotics segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years
- By region, North America accounted for the dominant market share by generating a revenue of $75.6 million in 2021 and is projected to account for a significant growth rate during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: 3D EYE TRACKING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY TYPE
CHAPTER 5: 3D EYE TRACKING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6: 3D EYE TRACKING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY
CHAPTER 7: 3D EYE TRACKING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yltiz9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.