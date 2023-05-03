Japan CBD and Cannabis Regulation Report 2022: Japan Could Possibly Open Up to Cannabis-derived Medicines, Cap THC Content in Hemp, and Set Universal Parameters for Licensing Hemp Cultivators

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan: CBD and Cannabis Regulation 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed overview of Japan's regulatory regime for cannabis, CBD and hemp, covering all policy areas and discussing future changes to the law.

It is currently illegal to produce, sell or possess medical and recreational cannabis in Japan. THC-free products with hemp extracts derived from mature stalks and seeds are legal, as is CBD as long as it is synthetic or extracted from stalks/seeds.

In the next few years, Japan could possibly open up to cannabis-derived medicines, cap THC content in hemp, and set universal parameters for licensing hemp cultivators.

However, not all changes will be progressive, as the government is also considering criminalising the use of cannabis (as possession is already illegal) to tackle the increase in usage, especially among young people.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Outlook



3 Hemp Plant



4 Extracts And Synthetics As Finished Products



5 Finished Products Containing CBD and Extracts



6 Import And Export Requirements



7 Minor Cannabinoids



8 Medical Cannabis



9 Recreational Cannabis



10 Relevant Laws



11 Relevant Bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gn1ki

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.