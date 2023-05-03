Salmon Sausage Market Size Worth $5.2 Billion by 2032

Newark, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.6 billion in 2022 salmon sausage market will reach USD 5.2 billion by 2032. The Asia Pacific salmon sausage market is being fuelled by the region's increasing need for high-quality protein sources, as well as the growing popularity of Western-style cuisine. Japan has a big market for salmon sausages, with various makers offering distinct flavour profiles adapted to regional preferences.



Key Insight of the Salmon Sausage Market



North America is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 4.1% over the projection period.



North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. North America maintained a considerable market position in the worldwide hot dog and sausage market in 2018, owing largely to the growing popularity of on-the-go food items. Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Phoenix, Atlanta, Detroit, Washington, DC, and Tampa are among the top hot dog-eating cities in 2018, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausages Council. (NHDSC). In 2018, Los Angeles consumers devoured around 31 million pounds of hot dogs, higher than their counterparts in multiple places such as New York City and Philadelphia.



In the salmon sausage market, pink salmon segment is expected to register the fastest growing CAGR of 3.9%% over the projected period.



With a CAGR of 3.9% during the projected period of 2022–2032, the pink salmon category of the market is anticipated to have the quickest growth. In response to soaring sales of pink salmon in cans, the world's largest producer of salmon sausage is expanding. The demand for such species has increased dramatically as a result of regional variations in consumption habits, tastes, and preferences. Moreover, companies have started including such salmon sausages in their product line-ups in response to rising demand. Together, these elements are opening the way for the expansion of the segmented market.



In the salmon sausage market, pre-packaged salmon sausage segment held a significant market share of 56% IN 2022.



In 2022, pre-packaged salmon sausages had a significant market share of 56%. Due to their preparation and packaging, these sausages are ready for consumption. They can be frozen for several months, so one may always have them on hand when needed. Also, prepared, portioned salmon sausages save waste by making it easier to choose how much to prepare for a meal. Pre-packaged salmon sausages may have a longer shelf life than fresh salmon sausages, which is another benefit. This may be advantageous for customers who live in areas where fresh seafood may not be readily available or who may not have access to a fish market or specialty store.



In the salmon sausage market, the online distribution segment is expected to register the fastest growing CAGR of 4.7% over the projected period.



The industry's online sector is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032, making it the fastest-growing component of the market. This is mostly due to an increase in online retail channels, particularly in developing economies, which has boosted the penetration of current grocery retail chains during the COVID-19 and increased the sales of products containing sausage throughout the research year. Also, it is predicted that this market segment would have the largest share during the course of the forecast period (2023-2032). The biggest online stores that sell salmon sausage items include Instacart, ShopFoodEx, Tesco, Sainsbury's, and Asda Stores Limited, as well as FreshDirect, Alibaba Group, Walmart, Kroger, and Amazon.



Report Scope of salmon sausage Market



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Market Size In 2032 5.2 Billion CAGR 3.8 % from 2023 to 2032 Largest Market North America Bas Year 2022 Forecast Data 2023 to 2032 Companies Covered Alaska Sausage Company,MacKnight,Salmon's Meat Products,Maruha Nichiro,Shuckman's Fish and Smokery,Corralitos Market and Sausage Company,Kroger,Pacific Seafood,Zatarain’s,Oceans Secret

Market Dynamics



Driver



With growing awareness about the health benefits of seafood, there has been an increase in demand for seafood products, including salmon sausage. This trend is likely to continue as consumers seek out new and innovative ways to include seafood in their diet. Salmon sausage is a convenient and easy-to-cook option for busy consumers who want a quick and healthy meal. This has led to an increase in demand for pre-packaged salmon sausages that can be easily cooked at home.



Opportunity



Salmon sausage is a versatile product that can be prepared in many ways. This presents an opportunity for companies to create new and innovative flavours and types of salmon sausage to meet consumer demand. For example, companies can create gluten-free, vegan, or organic salmon sausages to target specific consumer segments. Companies can collaborate with other businesses in the food industry to create new and innovative salmon sausage products. For example, they can partner with restaurants to create unique recipes or with retailers to offer exclusive products.



Some of the major players operating in the market are:



• Alaska Sausage Company

• MacKnight

• Salmon's Meat Products

• Maruha Nichiro

• Shuckman's Fish and Smokery

• Corralitos Market and Sausage Company

• Kroger

• Pacific Seafood

• Zatarain’s

• Oceans Secret



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type



• Chinook Salmon

• Atlantic Salmon

• Pink Salmon

• Sockeye Salmon

• Chum Salmon

• Coho Salmon



By Product



• Fresh salmon sausage

• Pre-packaged salmon sausage



By Distribution channel



• Restaurant

• Supermarket

• Hypermarkets

• Online

• Others



By Region



• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



