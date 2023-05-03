United States Food Allergen Testing Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: PCR Technology in the Food Allergen Testing Industry is Expected to Surge in the Upcoming Years

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Food Allergen Testing Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





United States Food Allergen Testing Market is expected to grow to US$ 5.21 Billion by 2030 from $3.39 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.52%

Food allergy is a significant and growing national health concern in the United States that affects individuals of all ages. The prevalence of food allergies is increasing, and the most dangerous consequence of food allergies, anaphylaxis, is becoming more common.

While identified several genetic and environmental risk factors for food allergies, the exact reasons for the increasing prevalence remain uncertain. Possible contributing factors may include increased awareness and detection of food allergies, reduced exposure to microbes early in life, changes in food manufacturing practices, and alterations in the human microbiome.



The rising prevalence of food allergies among children and adults has led to an increase in demand for accurate and reliable diagnostic methods, such as immunoassay testing, skin prick testing, and oral food challenges. Technological advancements and innovation in testing methods and equipment have made it easier and more efficient to test for food allergens, leading to increased adoption of food allergen testing by food manufacturers, retailers, and regulatory bodies.



Over 50 million Americans suffer from some form of allergy, with almost 1 in 3 adults and over 1 in 4 children reporting seasonal allergies, eczema, or food allergies in 2021. Approximately 6% of adults and children in the United States have a food allergy, with Black, Non-Hispanic adults and children being the most likely to report this type of allergy.

The growing awareness of food allergies among the general public has driven the food allergen testing market, as consumers become more aware of their sensitivities to certain foods. Furthermore, regulatory authorities are imposing strict compliance measures, further driving the market. Food testing agencies are investing in developing new technologies and methods to enhance the accuracy and precision of food testing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 170 foods have been reported to cause allergic reactions, but the vast majority of food allergies in the United States are caused by just nine foods: milk, eggs, wheat, fish, shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, and sesame.

Children are particularly affected by food allergies, with the prevalence of food allergies in children increasing in recent years. In fact, the number of children with food allergies in the United States has grown year on year. Additionally, the number of emergency department visits for food-induced anaphylaxis has more than tripled in the past decade.

United States Egg Allergen Testing Market is expected to experience Significant Growth in the Coming Years

The market share for egg allergen testing is one of the key segments within the broader food allergen testing industry in the United States. There is an increased demand for egg allergen testing products and services. This market is expected to witness sustained growth in the future, driven by factors like growing consumer awareness of food allergies and the need for more precise and dependable testing techniques.



Other segments within the United States allergen testing industry are expected to grow in the forecast period. The food allergen testing market in the US is anticipated to experience significant growth due to various factors, including the increasing prevalence of food allergies, growing awareness among consumers, and stricter food safety regulations imposed by the government.

PCR Technology in the Food Allergen Testing Industry is expected to surge in the Upcoming Years

By Technology, United States Food Allergen Testing Market is divided into PCR, Immunoassay, Biosensors, Microassay and Others. Several factors are expected to contribute to the increased market share of PCR technology in the food allergen testing industry in the United States during the forecast period.

These include the growing demand for reliable and efficient food testing methods, increasing awareness of food allergies among consumers, and the implementation of stringent food safety regulations by the government. Despite the availability of other testing methods, such as ELISA and lateral flow assays, PCR technology is becoming increasingly popular due to its high sensitivity and capability to detect allergenic proteins even at low concentrations.



In the United States, the use of biosensors in the food allergen testing industry is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is because biosensors offer several advantages over traditional testing methods, including faster results, lower costs, and greater accuracy.

Although biosensors are still a relatively new technology in the food allergen testing industry, they are gaining wider acceptance due to their numerous benefits. As a result, the market share of biosensors in the food allergen testing industry is expected to increase significantly in the United States over the next few years.

Increasing Prevalence of Food Allergies, coupled with the need for accurate and reliable Diagnostics methods, is driving the growth of the Immunology Services Segment

Source Diagnostic Procedure, United States Food Allergen Testing Volume is break up into Office or O.P. Services Established Patient, Allergy Testing, Immunology Services, Allergen Immunotherapy, Venipunctures, Chemistry Tests, Office or O.P. Services New Patient, Enteral Formulae & Supplies, Office or Other O.P. Consults, Ingestion Challenge Testing, Pulmonary Diagnostic Testing & Therapies and Others.

The rising prevalence of food allergies is fueling the growth of the immunology services segment in the United States food allergen testing industry. Skin prick testing is a popular and accurate diagnostic method that is non-invasive and relatively low-cost. Other diagnostic procedures, such as oral food challenges and specific IgE blood tests, are also gaining popularity due to their effectiveness. As demand for immunology services increases, the market share of this segment is expected to rise significantly.

By Age Group: Child between 0-3 Age Group have Largest Population Share

Children between the ages of 0-3 years have the largest population share in the United States food allergen testing industry. The United States food allergen testing industry is expected to see the highest market share for immunoassay testing in children between the ages of 0-3 years.



This testing method is widely used as it is highly sensitive and specific and less invasive than other methods, making it a preferred choice for young children. With the increasing prevalence of food allergies in this age group, the demand for immunoassay testing is expected to rise, leading to a higher market share for this segment in the coming years. As same in Adults 41 to 50 year age group is fastest growing in United States food allergen testing industry is expected to see the highest market share for immunoassay testing.

Some of the major players operating in the United States food allergens testing market are Eurofins Scientific, Microbac Laboratories Inc, Gold Standard Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Romer Labs, NEOGEN Corporation, HollisterStier Allergy and Minaris Medical America, Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 370 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered United States

