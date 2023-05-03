Trevena to Participate in Three Upcoming Conferences

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that members of Management will participate in three upcoming conferences.



JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Date: May 15th to May 16th, 2023

Location: New York, NY

BIO International Convention

Date: June 5th to June 8th, 2023

Location: Boston, MA

H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Neuropsychiatry Virtual Conference

Date: Monday June 26th, 2023

Location: Virtual

Webcast information, where available, will be on Trevena.com

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK® (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company’s novel pipeline is based on Nobel Prize winning research and includes three differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV045 for diabetic neuropathic pain and epilepsy, TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine and TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder.

For more information, please visit www.Trevena.com

