Unprecedented Growth Drives Pegnato to Expand Executive Team

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citing unprecedented growth over the past year, Pegnato, the leader in connecting national roofing portfolio managers with pre-vetted top contractors, has expanded its executive team with the addition of Jason Domecq as Vice President of Project Management and Technical Services. Jason’s years of roofing and contracting expertise with a focus on delivering outstanding customer service will help Pegnato to continue its leadership as a one-stop source of roofing services for national portfolio managers.



Jason comes to Pegnato with several years of recognized commercial roofing experience. He is a former owner of CP&M and R3NG, a Colorado-based general contracting and commercial roofing company. With a keen sense of identifying opportunities within the industry, Jason assisted in quickly taking R3NG into the spotlight, receiving numerous awards from national companies such as GAF that recognized the outstanding installation quality and customer service standards his company consistently brought to the table. During his tenure at R3NG, his commitment to his employees and investments in their training led to one of the company’s field supervisors winning the National Roofing Alliance MVP award.

“Pegnato’s unique approach to roofing services contracting and management with the PRIN™ platform is a real game-changer for national portfolio managers,” said Domecq. “I’m excited about helping Pegnato maintain its impeccable customer service record as it expands into new markets.”

Portfolio managers (PMs) trust Pegnato’s 30 years of commercial roofing expertise. Pegnato’s PRIN platform connects PMs with certified local roofing contractors, allowing PMs to obtain bids, schedule jobs, and view intuitive dashboards that report individual and overall roof conditions and ages, thereby maximizing longevity and minimizing TCO for their roof portfolios.

“We look forward to working with Jason and are particularly enthusiastic about his career-long commitment to customer service,” said Bill Pegnato, Co-CEO of Pegnato. “Adding Jason to our team really prepares us for the next phase of our continuing growth.”

About Pegnato

Pegnato is a privately-held company that has built a nationwide ecosystem connecting large national brands to the best local roofing contractors in the business—with all transactions curated and all data stored with analytical tools in the Pegnato Roof Intelligence Network (PRIN) platform. On the facilities manager side, PRIN serves the retail store, shopping center and restaurant chain sectors, managing roof systems on over 12,000 buildings—a portfolio of roof assets worth $2.2 billion. On the contractor side, Pegnato helps roofers connect with and provide services for major national accounts they would otherwise find difficult to reach.

