Triterras Announces Board of Directors Update

SINGAPORE, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (OTC Expert Market: TRIRF) (“Triterras” or the “Company”), a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, today announced the resignation of Kenneth Stratton, member of the Board of Directors, effective April 30, 2023.



Mr. Stratton commented, “I truly enjoyed my service as a Director at Triterras and am saddened to leave for personal reasons. I wish the Company every success in the future.“

Mr. Srinivas Koneru, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We much appreciate Ken’s contributions to the Company and wish him all the best. His counsel and guidance were extremely helpful as we navigated the Company through difficult challenges.”

The Company has not announced a replacement for Mr. Stratton at this time.

About Triterras

Triterras is a global fintech company co-headquartered in Singapore and Dubai and leading innovator of inclusive finance solutions for the world's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The company launched and operates Kratos™—one of the world’s largest digital financing platforms—to directly connect MSMEs with lenders online and source capital across commodity trading, supply chain, logistics, and ecommerce finance. For more information, please visit triterras.com or email us at contact@triterras.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Triterras’ actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include Triterras’ expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Triterras’ control and are difficult to predict. Such risk factors include but are not limited to the following: (a) a decline in general economic conditions or the global financial markets, including those caused by the Russian–Ukrainian war, (b) losses caused by financial or other problems experienced by third parties, (c) losses due to unidentified or unanticipated risks, (d) a lack of liquidity (i.e., ready access to funds for use in our businesses), (e) the ability to attract and retain personnel, (f) litigation and regulatory issues, (g) competitive pressure, (h) an inability to generate incremental income from new or expanded businesses, (i) unanticipated effects to the commodities markets due to inclement weather or other disasters, (j) losses (whether realized or unrealized) on our principal investments, (k) the possibility that Triterras is unable to successfully relist its securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC or otherwise list our securities on the OTC or a national exchange, (l) the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (m) the risks and uncertainties set forth under “Risk Factors” in Triterras’ Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 28, 2022 and in Triterras’ other filings with the SEC. Triterras cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Triterras cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Triterras does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

