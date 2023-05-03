Clear Ice Maker Market Size Expands Steadily at a CAGR of 6.2% to Cross US$ 4.4 Billion by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sales of clear ice makers are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033. The global clear ice maker market is thus expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.4 billion by the end of 2033. Demand for clear ice makers is increasing at a substantial rate in the beverages industry as clear ice is used on a wide scale in cocktails, mocktails, etc.



In recent years, various noticeable advancements have been taking place in the global healthcare industry, which is propelling the demand for commercial clear ice makers. Clear ice helps in effective healing and treatment, which is predicted to boost sales of clear ice makers. Clear ice is also used to store different organs for a significant period.

Companies manufacturing clear ice makers are spending a noticeable amount of money on exhaustive R&D activities to provide more efficient products. They are putting efforts to introduce more advanced technologies, which can help to bring down electricity and water consumption. These firms are also introducing new types of clear ice makers, which comply with stringent energy standards imposed by regulatory bodies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide demand for clear ice makers is estimated at a market valuation of US$ 2.4 billion in 2023.

The global clear ice maker market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of clear ice makers are forecasted to reach US$ 4.4 billion by the end of 2033.

The North American region held more than 36% of the global market revenue share in 2022.

Demand for clear ice makers is predicted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033 in North America.



Increasing utilization of clear ice in various types of alcoholic beverages and for healthcare purposes is estimated to propel the demand for clear ice makers around the world, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Growing Food & Beverage Industry Contributing to Rising Demand for Clear Ice Makers

Significant growth in the food & beverages industry around the world is driving the demand for clear ice makers. They are widely used to produce different varieties of clear ice, including cubes, nuggets, flakes, and others, which are further used in different types of beverages. Key manufacturers of clear ice makers are concentrating to produce energy-efficient systems to reduce the overall consumption of electricity and water.

Rising Adoption of Clear Ice Makers in Seafood and Meat Processing Companies

In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in the demand for clear ice makers from the seafood and meat processing sector. The increased demand for clear ice is attributed to their ability to maintain the freshness of raw materials and end products. Increasing preference for various types of frozen food & beverages owing to their low-cost, sustainability, and reliability is also expected to stimulate the adoption of clear ice makers in the food retail sector.

Key Industry Players

Welbilt Inc.

Sunpentown Inc.

Electrolux AB

Hoshizaki Corporation

Igloo Products Corp.

Scottish Ice Cream Machines

Koller Refrigeration & Equipment

Whynter LLC

Leading manufacturers of clear ice makers are increasing their spending capacities to improve the effectiveness of systems used for supply chain management. They are also investing in new developments to provide more efficient and energy-saving clear ice makers to target end users.

Governing bodies are implementing certain guidelines through which minimal environmental impacts are ensured for a green environment. To deliver quality products and maintain product standards, various other initiatives are also taken by manufacturers of clear ice makers.

Segmentation of Clear Ice Maker Industry Research

By Product Type : Ice Cube Makers Flake Ice Makers Nugget Ice Makers Others

By Application : Food Service Food Processing Retail Outlets Healthcare Others

By Distribution Channel: Store-based Non-store-based

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the clear ice maker market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (ice cube makers, flake ice makers, nugget ice makers, others), application (food service, food processing, retail outlets, healthcare, others), and distribution channel (store-based, non-store-based), across five major regions of the world.

Key Questions Covered in the Clear Ice Maker Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Clear Ice Maker sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Clear Ice Maker demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Clear Ice Maker Market during the forecast period?



