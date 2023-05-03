Global Cancer Vaccines Competitive Landscape Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights About 250+ Companies and 300+ Drugs

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Vaccines - Competitive landscape, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Cancer Vaccines - Competitive landscape, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 250+ companies and 300+ drugs in Cancer Vaccines Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In February 2023, Personalis, Inc., a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, and Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, announced the companies have signed a new agreement to continue using the Personalis NeXT Platform as part of upcoming clinical studies evaluating mRNA-4157/V940, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, jointly developed by Moderna and Merck.

In Januray 2023, GreenLight Biosciences, Inc., PBC and EpiVax Therapeutics Inc, signed an exclusive collaboration agreement to jointly develop and commercialize personalized mRNA-based vaccine candidates for cancers.

In November 2022, IO Biotech entered into a fourth clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), through a subsidiary. The purpose of the collaboration is to evaluate IO Biotech's lead candidate, IO102-IO103, in combination with KEYTRUDA for patients with resectable tumors in at least two indications.

In October 2022, Moderna, Inc. and Merck known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced that Merck has exercised its option to jointly develop and commercialize personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) mRNA-4157/V940 pursuant to the terms of its existing Collaboration and License Agreement. mRNA-4157/V940 is currently being evaluated in combination with KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, as adjuvant treatment for patients with high-risk melanoma in a Phase II clinical trial being conducted by Moderna.

In March 2022, NEC OncoImmunity , a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, and VAXIMM AG, a Swiss/German biotech company focused on developing an oral plug and play DNA vaccination technology to stimulate patients' cytotoxic T-cells targeting a wide range of cancer-related antigens, announced that the companies have signed an agreement under which NOI will acquire all of VAXIMM's neoantigen program assets. VAXIMM technology enables fast generation and delivery of personalized T-cell cancer vaccines and may overcome key issues faced by the neoantigen field.



In-depth Commercial Assessment: Cancer Vaccines Collaboration Analysis by Companies

The Report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition - deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.

Cancer Vaccines Competitive Landscape

The report comprises of comparative assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology).

Cancer Vaccines Report Assessment

Company Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions Answered



Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Cancer Vaccines drugs?

How many Cancer Vaccines drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Cancer Vaccines?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Cancer Vaccines therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Cancer Vaccines and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

Key Players

Imvax

Transgene

BrightPath Biotherapeutics

Vaccitech

Amal Therapeutics

Enterome

Moderna, Inc.

Ultimovacs ASA

OSE Immunotherapeutic

IO Biotech

PDS Biotech

LIKANGLIFE SCIENCES

ISA Pharmaceuticals

Voltron Therapeutics, Inc.

RNAImmune

Key Products

IGV 001

TG4050

BP1209

VTP-1100

ATP-128

EO2401

mRNA-4157

UV1

Tedopi

IO102-IO103

PDS0101

LK101

ISA101

Research Programme (Cancer Vaccine)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18sb6e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.