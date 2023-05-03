Specialized Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2023: Big Data Analytics Set to Reshape the $100 Billion Industry

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialized Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global specialized warehousing and storage market grew from $92.1 billion in 2022 to $100.31 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The specialized warehousing and storage market is expected to grow to $136.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

Many warehousing and storage companies are using big data analytics as a tool to plan and optimise warehouse operations. Big data analytics refers to the process of examining large sets of data to obtain useful information such as hidden patterns, market trends, unknown correlations, and customer preferences. Big data analyses the location, capacity, and flexibility of warehouses to predict customer requirements. It helps with improving warehouse planning and replenishment and creating lean supply chains with sophisticated inventory systems. This maximises workflow, improves floor utilization, and increases operational efficiencies and ROI.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the specialized warehousing and storage market in 2022. North America was the second largest region in the specialized warehousing and storage market. The regions covered in the specialized warehousing and storage market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the specialized warehousing and storage market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



Major companies in the specialised warehousing and storage market include Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Glencore International, Financiere de l'Odet, ONEOK Inc., Husky Energy Inc., Anadarko Petroleum Corp, Dominion Energy Inc., Marubeni, Batu KawanBerhad, and Transneft Pao.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Automobile Dead Storage; Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage; Document Storage And Warehousing; Whiskey Warehousing; Other Specialized Warehousing And Storage

2) By Ownership: Private Warehouses; Public Warehouses; Bonded Warehouses

3) By End-Use: Retail Industry; Manufacturing Industry; Consumer Goods Industry; Food & Beverage Industry; Healthcare Industry; Other End Users



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $100.31 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $136.66 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market Characteristics



4. Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market Product Analysis



5. Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market Supply Chain



6. Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market Customer Information



7. Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market Trends And Strategies



8. Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market - Macro Economic Scenario



9. Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market Size And Growth



10. Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market Regional Analysis



11. Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market Segmentation

12. Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market



14. Western Europe Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market



15. Eastern Europe Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market



16. North America Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market



17. South America Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market



18. Middle East Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market



19. Africa Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market



20. Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market



22. Market Background: Warehousing And Storage Market



23. Recommendations



24. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

Glencore International

Financiere de l'Odet

ONEOK Inc.

Husky Energy Inc

Anadarko Petroleum Corp

Dominion Energy Inc.

Marubeni

Batu Kawan Berhad

Transneft pao

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4fh2ys

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment