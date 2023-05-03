Global Digital Evidence Management Market Report 2023: Growing Volume of Digital Evidence Bolsters Sector

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Evidence Management Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Component, Deployment Type, End User, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Evidence Management Market size is expected to reach $13.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Digital evidence is any probative material recorded or communicated in digital format that may be used at trial. Before accepting digital evidence, a judge will consider its relevancy, authenticity, hearsay status, and if a copy of the original is necessary. The discovery of vast evidence data is being migrated from spreadsheets to a centralized repository, where the chain of custody is maintained and evidence management alerts are configured.



Worldwide, law enforcement agencies have begun adopting body-worn cameras as a viable approach for enhancing evidentiary outcomes, increasing officer safety, and strengthening officer-community interactions. The cameras have also proven to be a crucial resource for problem-solving, broader law enforcement, and community involvement methods inside jurisdictions.



With millions of vehicles on the road every day, accidents are inevitable. Due to a spike in the frequency of accidents and car thefts, the government has mandated the installation of dashboard cameras, resulting in a considerable increase in dashcam usage over the past few years.



If hackers manage to gain access to the system, collected data may be compromised. Even a single piece of missing or manipulated data could provide difficulty for law enforcement. As data is created from many sources, such as e-mails, transactions, text messages, online accounts, photographs, and browsing histories, the digital evidence management system must be tamper-resistant.



Market Growth Factors

Growing volume of digital evidence



Digital evidence is frequently used in crimes in the contemporary world. The amount of digital evidence has multiplied due to the widespread use of cameras, cell phones, laptops, tablets, and huge volumes of email, texts, social media posts, images, and other digital content. Systems for managing digital evidence have evolved into indispensable tools for forensic analysts, supporting the complete lifecycle of the evidence. Due to this increased volume of digital evidence, the digital evidence management market is predicted to witness a significant upsurge in the upcoming years.



The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market. The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Acquisitions.



Surge usage of emerging technologies in digital evidence management



One of the most common applications of artificial intelligence in video analysis is allocating a zone in the video frame in which any movement triggers an alert. This capability is utilized by retail loss prevention officers to draw attention to activity near high-priced products or to check archived film to establish when an item was removed from a shelf. When provided with descriptive parameters or an example, AI can locate things within a video frame. In a simpler application, AI can analyze a large volume of footage for the presence of a specific car model if it is provided with the vehicle's dimensions, shape, and even color.



Market Restraining Factors

Hesitancy over sharing digital evidence

Despite the fact that digital evidence management aids law enforcement agencies in conducting investigations more efficiently, there remains a considerable gap that has law enforcement agencies concerned. These gaps comprise data tampering and manipulation, which can still be overcome with the assistance of market offerings. Still, the issue of data interchange security has not yet been handled. Due to these concerns, the legal officer hesitates to release digital evidence, which may result in lower adoption of digital evidence management solutions, thereby hindering market expansion.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the digital evidence management market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The software segment held the highest revenue share in the digital evidence management market in 2021. Police officers or criminal investigators utilize digital evidence management software to organize digital photos, body camera footage, video surveillance footage, filmed interviews, voice recordings, and physical evidence & property. Moreover, standard solutions incorporate police records, forensics or lab reports, CAD narratives, and more.



Deployment Type Outlook



On the basis of deployment type, the digital evidence management market is divided into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment garnered a significant revenue share in the digital evidence management market in 2021. Users do not need an internet connection to access data, which is one of the key benefits of on-premises storage. On-premises servers are inaccessible outside the network since they do not save data online. On-premise digital evidence management firms do not need to request an upgrade to their storage plan or the addition of new capabilities from a cloud storage provider; rather, they can perform the changes themselves.



End-user Outlook



By end user, the digital evidence management market is classified into law enforcement agencies and criminal justice agencies. In 2021, the law enforcement agencies segment registered the maximum revenue share in the digital evidence management market. Public safety & law enforcement agencies can use digital evidence management solutions to manage, store, analyze, and exchange a growing amount of digital evidence. It can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud. Many sources may provide the evidence, including dashcams, body-worn cameras, CCTV cameras, and phone records. The system keeps the degree of compliance at its highest.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the digital evidence management market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the digital evidence management market by generating maximum revenue share. The regional market for digital evidence management has developed significantly. Since 2014, when government financing initiatives for law enforcement body-worn cameras were announced in the United States, the use of body-worn cameras has developed significantly.



Strategies Deployed in Digital Evidence Management Market

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Feb-2023: Safe announced a multi-year licensing agreement with Rekor Systems, an AI technology company for offering insights that make cities smarter, safer, and more efficient, for Rekor's AI-powered vehicle identification and LPR technology for the next-generation violation detection platform for Law Enforcement in-car Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR), Transit Automated Bus Lane Enforcement (ABLE), and School Bus Stop Arm Violation Detection. With this integration, the company aims to empower customers with new tools for accelerating roadway safety, protecting communities, and improving transit operations.

Jul-2022: Cellebrite DI Ltd. partnered with Chainalysis, the blockchain data platform, for helping customers in recognizing and assessing criminal activity involving cryptocurrency easily at the time of digital investigations for expediting their resolution.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Oct-2022: Cellebrite made an enhancement to its investigation and evidence management solution, Cellebrite Guardian, with the addition of new features, focused on the ethical treatment of digital evidence. Cellebrite Guardian is a SaaS-based solution that can be deployed right away, is extremely secure, breaks through organizational silos, and links all stakeholders. For unrestricted evidence access and sharing as well as quick evidence sharing and evaluation for intra- and inter-agency real-time collaboration, turn to Cellebrite Guardian. Cellebrite Guardian's new feature, the additional level of the visual cue, makes sure that every content is handled with the highest care.

Scope of the Study

By Component

Software Evidence Collection, Storage & Sharing Evidence Analytics & Visualization Evidence Security

Hardware

Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premise

By End-user

Law Enforcement Agencies

Criminal Justice Agencies

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

NICE Ltd.

OpenText Corporation

Axon Enterprise, Inc.

Genetec, Inc.

IBM Corporation

VIDIZMO LLC

Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp.

Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. Global Digital Evidence Management Market by Component



Chapter 5. Global Digital Evidence Management Market by Deployment Type



Chapter 6. Global Digital Evidence Management Market by End-user



Chapter 7. Global Digital Evidence Management Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

NICE Ltd.

OpenText Corporation

Axon Enterprise, Inc.

Genetec, Inc.

IBM Corporation

VIDIZMO LLC

Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp.

Cellebrite DI Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mzfaen

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment