Medical Tourism Thematic intelligence Report 2023: Players, Trends, Industry Analysis, Value Chain, & Competitive Landscape

Medical tourism is on the rise: This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats.
Key drivers of the medical tourism industry include rising healthcare costs (particularly for elective and non-essential procedures), infrastructure improvements in the travel and tourism industry, decreasing costs of travel, advancements in technology, quicker access to services, medical care being unavailable in a particular country, and the rise of international accreditation agencies.
The Medical Tourism Association (MTA) estimates that there are approximately 14 million people worldwide who travel abroad for medical treatment every year. While there are several factors that negatively affect the medical tourism market, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the market is still expected to grow over the next few years.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Thematic Briefing
- Trends
- Industry Analysis
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Danaher
- Osstem Implant
- Straumann Holding
- Bausch Health
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- Neoss
- Cousin Biotech
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic
- Stryker
- Zimmer Biomet
- Smith & Nephew
- NuVasive
- Globus Medical
- AbbVie
- Cynosure
- Lutronic
- Allurion Technologies
- GC Aesthetics
- Establishment Labs
- Revance Therapeutics
- Solta Medical
- Candela
- Apollo Endosurgery
- ReShape Lifesciences
- Standard Bariatrics
- Obalon Therapeutics
- Bariatric Solutions
- Cook Medical
- Cooper Surgical
- Bayer
- Vitrolife
- Minerva Surgical
