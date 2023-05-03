Homology Medicines Announces Upcoming Presentations Highlighting its Genetic Medicines Platform, including New Data from IND-Enabling Studies with GTx-mAb Development Candidate HMI-104 for PNH, at ASGCT Annual Meeting

- First Preclinical Data Sets Demonstrating Potential to Re-Dose with AAVHSCs and to Identify Genomic Sites with Improved Gene Editing Integration Efficiency -



BEDFORD, Mass., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today the first presentation of results from IND-enabling studies with HMI-104, the anti-C5 GTx-mAb development candidate for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). These data demonstrated that a one-time administration of HMI-104 resulted in sustained expression of functional C5 monoclonal antibody (C5mAb) levels in multiple preclinical models. Homology will also present for the first time non-clinical data that show the potential for AAVHSC re-dosing across different clades of viruses. These presentations, alongside additional data supporting the Company’s gene editing and gene therapy programs, will be featured at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting from May 16-20, 2023.

“These new data to be presented during ASGCT with our GTx-mAb development candidate, HMI-104, support its development as a one-time treatment for the rare, acquired disorder PNH, with potential for the platform to address other complement-mediated disorders,” said Albert Seymour, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Homology Medicines. “We also look forward to unveiling data that demonstrate the ability to re-dose AAVHSCs across different virus clades, which is of particular importance as the field continues to focus on AAV re-dosing strategies. Additional presentations will highlight work across our AAVHSC platform, including methods to further characterize genomic targets with the highest likelihood of homologous recombination-based gene editing, as we work toward our goal of delivering best-in-class gene editing therapies.”



Homology’s ASGCT 2023 presentations will include:

HMI-104: GTx-mAb Development Candidate for PNH

Preclinical Studies with HMI-104, an AAVHSC Vectorized C5 Monoclonal Antibody, for the Treatment of PNH

Wednesday, May 17 at 12:00 p.m. PT

Abstract # 386

AAVHSC Platform

Ocular Biodistribution of AAVHSCs Across Species and Routes of Administration

Wednesday, May 17 at 12:00 p.m. PT

Abstract # 376

Immunosuppression Regimen Used in Ongoing Clinical Trials for PKU and MPS II

Targeted Approach to Immunosuppression with AAV Gene Therapy: Nonclinical Support of Clinical Approaches

Thursday, May 18 at 12:00 p.m. PT

Abstract # 989



HMI-204: Gene Therapy Candidate for MLD

Gene Therapy Candidate for Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD): Optimization of HMI-202 Leading to HMI-204 Nomination

Friday, May 19 at 12:00 p.m. PT

Abstract # 1312

AAVHSC Re-Dosing

Re-Dosing of Liver-Targeted AAV within and Across Clades in Mice: Effects of Neutralizing Antibodies and Vector-Specific Factors

Friday, May 19 at 12:00 p.m. PT

Abstract # 1355

AAVHSC-Mediated, Homologous Recombination-Based Gene Editing

Method for Identification and Characterization of Sites of Homology Directed Strand Cross-Over Using rAAV Integration Vectors

Friday, May 19 at 12:00 p.m. PT

Abstract # 1497



The abstracts are available on the ASGCT website and on the Publications and Presentations page on Homology’s website.

About Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare diseases by addressing the underlying cause of the disease. The Company’s clinical programs include HMI-103, a gene editing candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU); HMI-203, an investigational gene therapy for Hunter syndrome; and HMI-102, an investigational gene therapy for adults with PKU. Additional programs focus on paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) and other diseases. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its family of 15 human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus (AAVHSCs) vectors to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo through a nuclease-free gene editing modality, gene therapy, or GTx-mAb, which is designed to produce antibodies throughout the body. Homology established an AAV manufacturing and innovation business in partnership with Oxford Biomedica, which was based on Homology’s internal process development and manufacturing platform. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a focus on rare diseases. Homology believes its initial clinical data and compelling preclinical data, scientific and product development expertise and broad intellectual property position the Company as a leader in genetic medicines. For more information, visit www.homologymedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

