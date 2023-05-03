Open Air Merchandizers and Accessories Market to reach US$ 3,385.9 Million by 2033; growing at a 6.4% CAGR: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global open air merchandizers and accessories market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 1,813.6 million in 2023. According to Future Market Insights, the market is expected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, anticipated to be valued at US$ 3,385.9 million by 2033.



The market for open air merchandizers and accessories is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period owing to the growth in demand for competent devices in commercial settings such as hospitals and clinics for storing medications and medical equipment that requires a particular storage condition. The market is thus anticipated to witness moderate growth due to storage capacity where grocery and convenience stores are engaging these merchandizers to highlight these bagged ice and store food products.

The need for storage and handling of vaccines has also become an important aspect of the cold storage supply chain as they help in supporting an efficient COVID-19 mass vaccination effort. Thus, an accelerated increase in the usage of vaccines has also sustained the market growth of the open air merchandizers and accessories market in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global open air merchandizers and accessories market grew at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2022.

North America is expected to dominate the global open-air merchandizers and accessories market, contributing over 23.7% of revenue share in 2022.

United States (U.S.) open-air merchandizers and accessories market is expected to register 5.4% year-on-year growth by volume, in North America.

United Kingdom is anticipated to dominate the Western Europe market with a forecast period of 6.1% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global market are-

Beverage-Air

Koolmore

Koldline

Delfield

Hyrda Kool

Marchia

Kool-It

Avantco Refrigeration

Micro Market

Universal

Some of the important developments of the key players in the market are:

In March 2023, —Accucold, a Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI) division, expanded its purpose-built vaccine refrigeration lineup with the industry’s dominant selection of cold storage equipment certified to the NSF/ANSI 456 Vaccine Storage Standard. Available in 9 sizes from 1 to 18 cu.ft., the Accucold Pharma-Vac Performance Series has been tested by an ANSI-accredited third-party laboratory to conform to the latest standard.

In January 2023, Traulsen will showcase its TF Flex Drawer under-counter refrigerator/freezer that allows drawer temperature to be changed from cooling to freezing at the touch of a button. Each drawer can operate at a different temperature setting

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global open air merchandizers and accessories market providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the open air merchandizers and accessories market, the report is segmented on the basis of installation type (counter mounted, drop in, freestanding, and under counter), refrigeration type (remote refrigeration and self-contained refrigeration), components (evaporator, compressor, condenser, thermostat, and capillary tube) and distribution channel (offline stores and online retail stores) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled in the Open Air Merchandizers and Accessories Market

By Installation Type:

Counter Mounted

Drop In

Freestanding

Under Counter

By Refrigeration Type:

Remote Refrigeration

Self-contained Refrigeration

By Components:

Evaporator

Compressor Reciprocating Hydrocarbon Scroll

Condenser

Thermostat

Capillary tube

By Distribution Channel:

Offline Stores Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Multi-brand Store s Discount Stores Specialty stores

Online Retail Stores



About the Process Automation Division at Future Market Insights

The process automation team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

