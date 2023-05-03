TC Energy announces 2023 annual meeting Board of Directors election results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that at its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, each of the following 13 nominees were elected as directors of TC Energy on a vote by ballot to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of TC Energy, or until their successors are elected or earlier appointed:



Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes

Against % Votes

Against Cheryl F. Campbell 671,097,465 99.59 2,756,843 0.41 Michael R. Culbert 670,063,432 99.44 3,790,876 0.56 William D. Johnson 670,426,693 99.49 3,427,614 0.51 Susan C. Jones 670,291,004 99.47 3,563,305 0.53 John E. Lowe 667,990,495 99.13 5,863,813 0.87 David MacNaughton 668,274,678 99.17 5,579,628 0.83 François L. Poirier 671,309,028 99.62 2,539,979 0.38 Una Power 667,185,991 99.01 6,668,317 0.99 Mary Pat Salomone 632,553,811 93.87 41,300,496 6.13 Indira Samarasekera 668,355,232 99.18 5,499,075 0.82 Siim A. Vanaselja 608,256,198 90.27 65,597,334 9.73 Thierry Vandal 667,078,800 98.99 6,774,508 1.01 Dheeraj “D” Verma 670,577,149 99.51 3,277,158 0.49

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov) and posted to the Investors section of the Company website at www.tcenergy.com later today.

