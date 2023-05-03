Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests Market Share Is Projected To Reach At a CAGR Of 10.31% and Size to Surpass 351.8 billion by 2030

Houston, TX, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests Market By Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing, Immunoassay-Based, Substrate Technology, Spectroscopy-Based, Microfluidics, And Others), By Approach (In-Vitro Diagnostic Instrument, Molecular Diagnostic Instrument, And Point Of Care Testing Instrument), By Application (Gynecology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Oncology, Odontology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, And Others), By End-User (Specialty Clinics, Hospitals & Diagnostic Center, Blood Banks, Homecare, Research Institute, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 160.6 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 351.8 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.31% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests? How big is the Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests Industry?

Report Overview:

The Asia-Pacific diagnostic tests market size was worth around USD 160.6 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 351.8 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10.31% between 2023 and 2030.

The Asia-Pacific diagnostic tests industry refers to the research, designing, production, and distribution of diagnostic tools that are used for several medical purposes. However, the market only deals with issues in the Asia-Pacific region and focuses majorly on countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and others. Diagnostic tests are medicinal tools that are used for accurate diagnosis of several medical conditions, diseases, or infections in patients. It includes a wide range of equipment with some devices being more general in terms of diagnosis while some tools are produced for specific conditions.

The regional market plays a crucial role in the global industry due to the ongoing rise in investment directed toward more research along with a higher potential for further expansion in Asian countries. During the forecast period, the industry may witness high growth but will also face certain restrictions and challenges.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/asia-pacific-diagnostic-tests-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 190+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests Market: Growth Factors

The Asia-Pacific diagnostic tests market is projected to grow owing to the increasing geriatric population in the regions of Japan, China, and other countries. The elderly population is more vulnerable to contracting several conditions some of which are age-induced and some may be due to previous medical conditions. As per official reports, more than 28% of Japan’s population is over 65 years of age which directly impacts the country’s healthcare system.

In addition to this, the increasing investment toward developing new and accurate diagnostic tools, especially in the oncology segment could lead to higher growth revenue. For instance, in 2020, India spent nearly INR 2300 crore on the treatment of oral cancer in the region. In addition to this, the regions of Japan, India, South Korea, and China are investing in drastic technological improvements and focusing on breakthrough diagnostic tests such as molecular diagnostic and point-of-care testing. The increasing prevalence of medical diseases such as cancer and diabetes is another leading cause of the regional market size.

However, the Asia-Pacific diagnostic test industry also deals with several restraints in terms of lack of awareness and education. A large part of the population, especially in underdeveloped countries, does not have the necessary awareness about the different types of diagnostic tools for specific medical conditions. This part of the patient group solely relies on government drives or initiatives by healthcare agencies. The frequency of such programs may be less as compared to the population strength. Furthermore, the increasing regulatory hurdles against approval and commercial sale of diagnostic tests are another significant barrier that greatly restricts market growth.

The growing efforts toward self-dependence could provide growth opportunities, while the large market fragmentation could challenge market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/asia-pacific-diagnostic-tests-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 160.6 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 351.8 billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.31% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Mindray Medical International Limited, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hologic Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Cepheid Inc., Luminex Corporation, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Alere Inc., BioMérieux SA, DiaSorin S.p.A., Fujirebio Inc., and Grifols S.A. Key Segment By Technology, By Approach, By Application, By End-User, By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Asia-Pacific diagnostic tests market is segmented based on technology, approach, application, end-user, and region.

Based on technology, the regional market segments are next-generation sequencing, immunoassay-based substrate technology, spectroscopy-based, microfluidics, and others.

Based on approach, the Asia-Pacific diagnostic tests market segments are in-vitro diagnostic instrument, molecular diagnostic instrument, and point of care testing instrument. In 2022, the industry witnessed the highest growth in the in-vitro diagnostic instrument segment. This approach includes performing diagnostic tests using samples of urine, blood, or other bodily fluids outside of the body. The tests are performed for a variety of medical conditions, ranging from mild to serious such as infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic disorders.

In-vitro tests are conducted across several healthcare settings, including hospitals and dedicated diagnostic centers. Another significant contributor in this segment is molecular diagnostic instruments that are used for diagnosing infectious diseases and genetic disorders. In 2020, India reported more than 1.39 million new cases per country’s healthcare agency.

Based on application, the regional market is divided into gynecology, cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, odontology, gastroenterology, neurology, and others.

Based on end-user, the Asia-Pacific diagnostic tests market divisions are specialty clinics, hospitals & diagnostic center, blood banks, homecare, research institute, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals & diagnostic center segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. These facilities provide excellent healthcare services and access to several diagnostic tools under one roof. They are also, generally, the first point of contact for the patients. Specialty clinics often tend to the needs of patients with specific conditions since they specialize in the treatment of these issues and the segment may generate high growth in the coming years. As per WHO, India spent nearly 3.6% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2020.

The global Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing

Immunoassay-Based

Substrate Technology

Spectroscopy-Based

Microfluidics

Others

By Approach

In-Vitro Diagnostic Instrument

Molecular Diagnostic Instrument

Point of Care Testing Instrument

By Application

Gynecology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Oncology

Odontology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Others

By End-User

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Blood Banks

Homecare

Research Institute

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Browse the full “Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests Market By Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing, Immunoassay-Based, Substrate Technology, Spectroscopy-Based, Microfluidics, and Others), By Approach (In-Vitro Diagnostic Instrument, Molecular Diagnostic Instrument, and Point of Care Testing Instrument), By Application (Gynecology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Oncology, Odontology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, and Others), By End-User (Specialty Clinics, Hospitals & Diagnostic Center, Blood Banks, Homecare, Research Institute, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/asia-pacific-diagnostic-tests-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests market include -

Mindray Medical International Limited

Roche Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Siemens Healthineers

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hologic Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Cepheid Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Alere Inc.

BioMérieux SA

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Fujirebio Inc.

Grifols S.A.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 10.31% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests market size was valued at around US$ 160.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 351.8 billion by 2030.

The Asia Pacific diagnostic tests market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing prevalence of medical conditions.

Based on technology segmentation, next-generation sequencing was predicted to show maximum market share in the ear 2022.

Based on approach segmentation, the in-vitro diagnostic instrument was the leading approach in 2022.

On the basis of region, Japan was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/asia-pacific-diagnostic-tests-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests Industry?

What segments does the Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Technology, By Approach, By Application, By End-User, By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7163

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Tests Market: Opportunities

Growing efforts toward self-dependence to provide growth opportunities

The Asia-Pacific diagnostic test market is expected to benefit from the shifting power dynamics between the Western and Eastern nations across the globe. For instance, several Asian countries are working toward reducing their dependence on other nations such as the US and European countries for the import of advanced diagnostic tools. They are aiming at producing world-class devices domestically by assisting local manufacturers and suppliers. This could assist in higher growth in Asia-Pacific as countries become more self-reliant and reduce their cost of importing goods.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific diagnostic tests market is expected to witness the highest growth in Japan mainly due to the protective care approach adopted by the regional government to ensure 100% accessibility to quality medical care for its residents. China is expected to emerge as one of the highest contributing nations in the regional market due to the growing emphasis on developing the country’s medical infrastructure.

Some of the largest medical diagnostic tool manufacturers are present in China that have currently amplified their spending on further research & development. India is witnessing a surge in healthcare expenditure from the government’s side as demand for medical diagnosis and care has increased over the years. The country is focusing on the domestic production of diagnostic tests for several conditions including cancer and other serious issues.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In June 2022, Mylab Discovery Solutions, an Indian healthcare company, announced the last of PregaScreen which is an at-home pregnancy test kit

In January 2023, Atomo Diagnostic, an Australia-based healthcare company, signed a partnership with NG Biotech SAS for the production and sale of its pregnancy tests in global regions of Canada, the US, and New Zealand

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/asia-pacific-diagnostic-tests-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is Asia-Pacific diagnostic tests?

Which key factors will influence Asia-Pacific diagnostic tests market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the Asia-Pacific diagnostic tests market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the Asia-Pacific diagnostic tests market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the Asia-Pacific diagnostic tests market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the Asia-Pacific diagnostic tests market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Online Poker Market By Device Type (Mobile And Desktop), By End-User (Gambling Enthusiasts, Dabblers, And Social Exuberant) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/online-poker-market

Asia Pacific Methyl Glucose Market – By Form (Powder and Liquid), By Product (Methyl Gluceth-10, Methyl Gluceth-20, Methyl Glucose Isostearate, PPG-10 Methyl Glucose Ether, PPG-20 Methyl Glucose Ether, Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate, PEG-20 Methyl Glucose Trioleate, Methyl Glucoside Dioleate, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Trioleate, PEG-20 Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate, PEG 120 Methyl Glucoside Dioleate, and PPG-20 Methyl Glucose Ether Distearate), By Application (Cleansers, Moisturizing Creams, Body Wash, Skincare Products, Hair Care, Baby Care, and Lotions), And By Region: Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/asia-pacific-methyl-glucose-market

Asia Pacific Organic Peroxide Market: Asia Pacific Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018-2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/asia-pacific-organic-peroxide-industry

Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Spine Surgery Devices Market By Technology Type (Fusion Non-Fusion, Vertebral Compression Fracture, Spine Biologics, And Spinal Decompression) For Device Type Like Fusion Devices, Fracture Repair, Non-Fusion Devices And Arthroplasty- Asia Pacific Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends, And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/spine-surgery-devices-market

Cable Television Networks Market By Direct Broadcast Satellite Services (DBS), Satellite Master Antenna Systems Services (SMATV), Multipoint Distribution System Services (MDS), Closed Circuit Television Circuits, Subscription Channel Services, Cable And Other Pay Television Services, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, And Middle East And Africa): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020-2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cable-television-networks-market

Cloud Storage Gateway (CSG) Market by Type (Virtual Cloud Storage Appliances and Physical Cloud Storage Appliances), by Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud) for Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, BFSI, Retail, Research and Education, and Others by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2017-2023: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cloud-storage-gateway-market

Seam Sealing Tapes Market - by Backing Material (Polyvinyl Chloride and Polyurethane), by Type (Multi-layered and Single-layered), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/seam-sealing-tapes-market

Urinary Catheters Market - By Product (Intermittent Catheters, Indwelling Catheters, and External Catheters), By Type (Uncoated Catheters and Coated Catheters), By Gender (Female Urinary Catheter and Male Urinary Catheter), By Indication (General Surgery, Urinary Incontinence, Spinal Cord Injuries, and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia), By End-User (Long-Term Care Facilities, Hospitals, and Other End Users), and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/urinary-catheters-market

Smart Manufacturing Market by Technology (PLC, DCS, HMI, MES, PLM, SCADA, and Machine Vision), by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services) for Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Industrial Equipment, Chemicals & Materials, and Others by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2017-2023: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-manufacturing-market

Asian Food Market By Product (Oriental Styles, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Indonesian, Thai, And Indian): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2021 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/asian-food-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?