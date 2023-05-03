New York, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless EV Charging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Wireless EV Charging Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wireless EV Charging estimated at US$28.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 92.7% over the period 2022-2030. BEV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 95.8% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PHEV segment is readjusted to a revised 86.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 111.3% CAGR



The Wireless EV Charging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 111.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 70.2% and 82.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 75.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- Bombardier

- Continental AG

- Evatran Group Inc.

- Fulton Innovation

- Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

- Powermat Technologies Ltd

- Qualcomm Inc.

- Robert Bosch GmbH

- Texas Instruments Inc.

- Toyota Motor Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Wireless EV Charging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BEV

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for BEV by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for BEV by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PHEV

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for PHEV by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for PHEV by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductive Power Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Inductive Power Transfer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Inductive Power

Transfer by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnetic Power Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Magnetic Power Transfer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic Power Transfer

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Capacitive Power Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Capacitive Power Transfer

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Capacitive Power

Transfer by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Charging Unit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Home Charging Unit by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Home Charging Unit by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Wireless EV Charging Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Charging Station by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Commercial Charging Station

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Charging

Station by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power

Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging

Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power

Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging

Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power

Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging

Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power

Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging

Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power

Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging

Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power

Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging

Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power

Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging

Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power

Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 124: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 125: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Commercial Charging

Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Commercial Charging Station for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 128: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 130: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Wireless EV Charging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 131: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 132: UK Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 133: UK 16-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 134: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless EV Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power

Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 135: UK Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________