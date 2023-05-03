NB Private Equity Partners Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

NB Private Equity Partners Limited
Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Trudi Clark, a Director of the Company, has purchased 1,247 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Trudi Clark
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|NB Private Equity Partners Limited
|b)
|LEI
213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares
GG00B1ZBD492
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|GBP 15.90 pence per share
|1,247
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal Amount
|
1,247
GBP 15.90 pence per share
GBP 19,827.30
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|02 May 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market