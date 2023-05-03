NB Private Equity Partners Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: NB Private Equity Partners Limited NB Private Equity Partners Limited

St. Peter Port, GUERNSEY

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Trudi Clark, a Director of the Company, has purchased 1,247 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name

 		Trudi Clark
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 		Non-Executive Director

 
b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		NameNB Private Equity Partners Limited
b)

 		LEI

 


213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

 

 

GG00B1ZBD492

 
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 		Purchase of shares
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 		Price(s)

 		Volume(s)
GBP 15.90 pence per share

 		1,247

 
d)

 		Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal Amount

 		 

 

1,247
GBP 15.90 pence per share
GBP 19,827.30
e)

 		Date of the transaction

 		02 May 2023
f)

 		Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market