South Africa Youth Trends Report 2023: Comprehensive 'Deep Dive' into the 18-24 Year-Old Demographic Encompassing a Broad Range of Topics

With nearly half of South Africans younger than 24, the country's population possesses what economists term a 'youth bulge'. Not only is the youth segment significant in terms of spending power and influence, but it also represents the market of the future.

Keeping abreast of changing attitudes and behaviour patterns within the youth market has always presented a challenge to marketers. Today, with the impact of technology and greater connectivity, this challenge is arguably greater than ever before.



The overriding objective of the study is to indicate the way forward for marketers wishing to reach this market. Besides evaluating demographic shifts, the study will also focus on mind-sets, aspirations and buying behaviour among South Africa's youth across the socio-economic spectrum. We'll also compare and contrast South African and global youth trends, and explore how the youth of today relate to brands.



Understanding and connecting with the youth market has always been a challenge for businesses and marketers. In the post-COVID world, this task is arguably more difficult than ever. New technology and constantly shifting zeitgeists make it very difficult to retain a finger on the youth pulse.

That being said, the Trend Youth Report represents a comprehensive 'deep dive' into the 18 to 24-year-old segment encompassing a broad range of topics. The aim of the report was to, as best as possible, walk in the shoes of today's youth and generate a report that encapsulates their voice.



One additional research challenge is the diverse nature of South Africa and the huge gap between rich and poor. With this in mind, the report highlights themes that are relevant across the economic spectrum even though the manifestation of those dynamics will likely vary. Different research methodologies were used to inform the report. Instead of doing all the fieldwork at once, fieldwork was repeated and hypotheses were tested to confirm provisional findings.



