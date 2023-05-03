Kaltura Selected as a Finalist for Five Eventex 2023 Awards, including Best Event Technology, Best Virtual Event Platform and Webinar Software Categories

New York, NY, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, has been named a finalist for five awards in the 13 th Global Eventex Awards for Events and Experience Marketing .

Every year, the Eventex Awards recognize and celebrate the industry’s top events, products, and services. To be named a finalist in five distinct categories demonstrates the breadth and utility of Kaltura’s video engagement tools and comprehensive event platform.

The awards for which Kaltura is listed as a finalist include:

Kaltura Events for the Event Technology category

Kaltura Events for the Virtual Event Platform category

Kaltura Webinars for the Webinar Software category

Kaltura Events for the Audience Engagement Technology category

Virtually Live! 2022 by Kaltura for the Virtual Community Engagement Event category

“It’s our mission to constantly reimagine the possibilities of hybrid and digital experiences to ensure they effectively engage audiences, personalize participant experiences, and provide data that is increasingly critical to every organization. 74% of marketers claim that virtual events are a key component to their strategy and we are committed to providing the technology that best supports them and ensures they are always providing value to participants and increasing their ROI. We are excited and grateful for the scope of recognition that Kaltura has received from Eventex,” said Lisa Bennett, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Kaltura.

The Eventex Awards 2023 winners will be announced on May 16, 2023, at 14:00 CET.

A full list of the finalists is available on the Eventex Awards finalists page .

About Kaltura