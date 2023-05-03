New York, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wired Interface Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033307/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Wired Interface Market to Reach $106.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wired Interface estimated at US$28.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$106.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 18.1% over the period 2022-2030. USB, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.7% CAGR and reach US$51.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the HDMI segment is readjusted to a revised 14.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.3% CAGR
The Wired Interface market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 15.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Amphenol Corporation
- Analog Devices Inc.
- CUI, Inc.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
- Diodes Inc.
- Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.
- Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
- Microchip Technology Inc
- Molex Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033307/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Wired Interface - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Wired Interface Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wired
Interface by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for USB
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for USB by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for USB by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HDMI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for HDMI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for HDMI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thunderbolt by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Thunderbolt by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Thunderbolt by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Port by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Display Port by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Display Port by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laptop & Desktop PC by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Laptop & Desktop PC by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Laptop & Desktop PC by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Smartphones by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Smartphones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tablets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Tablets by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Tablets by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for TVs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for TVs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for TVs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Reality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Virtual Reality by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Virtual Reality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Drones by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Drones by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gaming Consoles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Gaming Consoles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Gaming Consoles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
External Hard Disks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for External Hard Disks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for External Hard Disks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Other Devices by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wired Interface Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wired
Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display
Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Wired Interface by Component -
USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wired
Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard
Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and
Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External
Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Wired Interface Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and
Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External
Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Wired Interface Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and
Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External
Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Wired Interface Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and
Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External
Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Wired Interface Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and
Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External
Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Wired Interface Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and
Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External
Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and
Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External
Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Wired Interface Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wired
Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display
Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK Historic Review for Wired Interface by Component -
USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: UK 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wired
Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard
Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 99: UK Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 101: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and
Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Spain Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External
Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Spain Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 107: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and
Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Russia Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External
Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones,
Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Russia Historic Review for Wired Interface by Device -
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Wired Interface by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wired Interface by Component - USB, HDMI,
Thunderbolt and Display Port - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wired Interface
by Component - USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wired
Interface by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Display Port for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wired Interface by Device - Drones, Gaming
Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices, Laptop & Desktop
PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual Reality - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wired Interface
by Device - Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other
Devices, Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and
Virtual Reality Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wired
Interface by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Other Devices,
Laptop & Desktop PC, Smartphones, Tablets, TVs and Virtual
Reality for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Wired Interface Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wired Interface by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wired Interface by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033307/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Wired Interface Market to Reach $106.9 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wired Interface Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033307/?utm_source=GNW