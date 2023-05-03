Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market to reach USD 102.6 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market ”. The total global market for the “Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market” was valued at USD 72.65 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 102.6 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 72.65 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 102.6 Bn CAGR 6 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Indication, Target, Types of Monoclonal Antibodies, Stages of Hybridoma Development and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report gives a detailed analysis of the Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market dynamics, and structure by providing the analysis of the various market segments and guides the investor and provides a clear business view of competitive analysis of major industries by product, price, financial range, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market. Regional analyses are provided at local, and global levels. Secondary research is determined to be used to identify the major market participants, while primary research involved in-depth interviews with key manufacturing leaders and industry. Some industrial tools are used such as PORTER, and PESTLE analysis while SWOT analysis was used to determine the strengths and weaknesses of the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market.

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Overview

Monoclonal antibody treatment is type of immunotherapy in which monoclonal antibodies bind to specific proteins or cells due to their monovalent affinity. Types of Monoclonal antibodies (MABs) therapy uses for lab-created antibodies that find and kill specific cancer cells.

The rising number of cancer cases influences the market growth

The increasing incidence of cancer and demand for targeted therapy that reduces the side effects of traditional chemotherapies is significantly supporting the market. Also demand for cancer monoclonal antibodies in clinical trials is expected to boost the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market growth. Government initiatives for heavy R and D and the launching of novel monoclonal antibodies targeting cancer-specific antigens and antibody-drug conjugates are expected to create lucrative opportunities for Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market revenue growth in the future. However, the high cost of the development of monoclonal antibodies with advanced techniques is expected to restrain the market growth.

North America is expected to account for the global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market share over the forecast period

The regional growth is driven by the increasing number of cancer patients and high healthcare spending. In 2022, North America held the largest market share. The Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market is expected to be influenced by an increase in international and national collaborations among organizations, especially those in both developed and developing countries. Ongoing research and development activities are expected to fuel the market across the region.

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation

Based on the Indication, the breast cancer segment to dominate the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market over the forecast period

In 2022, the breast cancer segment dominated the global market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Growing harmful radiation, insufficient physical exercise and expanding healthcare lifestyle are key driving factors for the market growth. Large companies’ growth investment and increasing female population push the market forward.

Based on the Target, the HER2 Antibodies segment to dominate the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market throughout the forecast period

Human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) play a role as a prognostic and predictive marker in breast cancer specimen. Factors such as being overweight, long-term heavy smoking , use of menopausal hormone therapy, alcohol consumption, physical inactivity and many more are responsible for increasing the risk of breast cancer. The rise in the incidence of breast cancer is expected to drive the demand for targeted therapies and boost the growth of the HER2 antibodies market over the forecast period.

By Indication:

• Breast Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Lymphoma Cancer

By Target:

• HER2

• PD – L1

• CD 20

By Types of Monoclonal Antibodies:

• Naked Monoclonal Antibodies

• Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies

• Bispecific Monoclonal Antibodies

By Stages of Hybridoma Development:

• Animal Immunization

• Fusion & Selection

• Antibody Purification

• Quality Control

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market’s Key Players include:

• Roche

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Merck

• Pfizer

• Novartis

• Sanofi

• AbbVie

• Amgen

• Johnson & Johnson

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Roche Holding AG

• Eli Lilly and Co.

Key questions answered in the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market are:

What are Cancer Monoclonal antibodies?

What was the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market?

What are the key benefits of the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market?

What are the new trends in Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies?

What are the driving, opportunity and restraining factors in the global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market?

Which region held the largest share of the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market?

Who are the key players in the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Indication, Target, Types of Monoclonal Antibodies, Stages of Hybridoma Development and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

