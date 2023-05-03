Organic Olive Oil Market to reach USD 17.83 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 3.29 percent over the forecast period

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Food & beverage market research firm, has published competitive intelligence and market research report on the “ Organic Olive Oil Market ”. The Organic Olive Oil market size was valued at USD 14.22 Bn in 2022. The total Organic Olive Oil Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.29 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 17.83 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 14.22 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 17.83 Bn CAGR 3.29 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Product Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, Application, and Packaging Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/186085

Organic Olive Oil Market Scope and Research Methodology

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Organic Olive Oil Market. The Organic Olive Oil Market is segmented by Product Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, Application, and Packaging. The Organic Olive Oil Market report is a guide for investors that provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive benchmarking of major market players in the market by revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

Data for analysis of the Organic Olive Oil industry is collected by both primary and secondary research methods. The report is a detailed analysis of the Organic Olive Oil Market by country, regional and global presence. The Organic Olive Oil market size was estimated through a bottom-up approach. The new entrants in Organic Olive Oil Market were researched for growth prospects and future business outlooks. Restraints, drivers, challenges, and opportunities are provided in detail in the Organic Olive Oil Market report.

Organic Olive Oil Market Overview

Organic olive oil is produced from olives, which are grown without the use of synthetic pesticides and are processed using natural methods. Consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable food products is boosting the growth of Organic olive oil. The products from organic olive oil are consumed finding their way into a variety of goods such as food, cosmetics, medicines, and many more.

Increasing Awareness and Demand for Organic Products to Boost the Organic Olive Oil Market Growth

Consumers are more aware of the benefits of organic products, Consumer Demand for Healthier and Sustainable Food Products is expected to fuel the Organic Olive Oil market growth. Organic olive oil is a healthier alternative used in cooking and is high in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants . Awareness about health benefits includes reducing the risk of heart disease, improving cognitive function, and promoting healthy skin and is significantly contributing to the growth of the Organic Olive Oil market. Demand for olive oil as a cooking ingredient is also increasing, which is expected to influence the market growth.

Weather conditions, production levels, and global demand with price fluctuations are expected to restrain the Organic Olive Oil market growth.

European region to dominate the Organic Olive Oil market growth over the forecast period

European region held the largest Organic Olive Oil market share accounting for 70 percent of total market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Spain, Italy, and Greece are the major producers of the Organic Olive oil market in the region. High levels of consumption and a focus on quality and authenticity is expected to boost the regional market growth.

The increasing popularity of Mediterranean cuisine and the growing awareness of the health benefits of olive oil in North America is expected to boost the regional market growth.

Organic Olive Oil market Segmentation

Based on Product Type, the Extra Virgin Olive Oil segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The oil is a processed form of olive oil that preserves its natural antioxidants and vitamins which are often lost during processing and is expected to boost the market growth.

Based on End user, food processing industry is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The use of Organic Olive oil for hot-fill manufacturing in the food industry is expected to boost market growth.

By Product Type:

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Pomace Olive Oil

Flavoured Olive Oil

Refined Olive Oil

Virgin Olive Oil



By End-User:

Food Processing

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food Service

Pharmaceuticals

Other



By Distribution Channel:

B2b & B2c

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Retails

Grocery Stores

By Application:

Cooking

Dipping

Dressing

Sauces

Others



By Packaging:

Opaque & Dark Glass

Tinplate Cans

Stainless Steel

Plastic Contains

Aluminium Bottles



Organic Olive Oil Market Key Players includes

California Olive Ranch

Lucini Italia,

Colavita,

La Tourangelle,

Mueloliva,

Bionaturae,

O-Live,

Jovial Foods,

Deoleo S.A.,

Sovena Group,

Salov Group,

Olitalia S.p.A.,

Gallo Worldwide,

Pietro Coricelli S.p.A.,

Grupo Ybarra Alimentación,

Minerva S.A.,

Carapelli Firenze S.p.A.,

La Española Alimentaria Alcoyana S.A.

Key questions answered in the Organic Olive Oil Market are:

What is Organic Olive Oil?

What was the Organic Olive Oil market size in 2021?

What is the expected Organic Olive Oil market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Organic Olive Oil Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Organic Olive Oil market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Organic Olive Oil market growth?

Which segment dominated the Organic Olive Oil market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Organic Olive Oil market?

Which region held the largest share in the Organic Olive Oil market?

Who are the key players in the Organic Olive Oil market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, Application, and Packaging

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

