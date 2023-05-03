Austria: CBD and Cannabis Regulation 2022: No Imminent Changes Expected but that Could Change Depending on the Results of the Next Election

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Austria: CBD and Cannabis Regulation 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed summary of the current regulatory framework in place for CBD, hemp and cannabis in Austria.

It covers everything from hemp cultivation and processing, to finished products and extracts, and the country's medical and recreational cannabis policies.

The Narcotics Substances Ordinance defines cannabis (hemp) - including its extracts, tinctures and other preparations made from it - as flower or fruit heads of plants belonging to the cannabis genus, from which the resin has not been extracted. Cannabis and cannabis resin are considered narcotic substances.

No imminent changes to the regulatory framework for hemp and medicinal cannabis are expected in Austria, though depending on the results of the next elections, there could be amendments in the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Outlook



3 Hemp Plant



4 Extracts And Synthetic as Finished Products



5 Finished Products Containing CBD and Extracts



6 Import And Export Requirements



7 Medical Cannabis



8 Recreational Cannabis



9 Relevant Laws



10 Relevant Bodies

