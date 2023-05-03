Cowen Healthcare Investments Successfully Raises Over $550 Million for Fourth Fund

CHI IV to make investments in both public and private companies



With over $1 billion under management, Cowen Healthcare Investments continues to expand its investment tools to support innovative healthcare companies driving transformational developments in the life sciences sector

NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Healthcare Investments today announced the successful close of Cowen Healthcare Investments IV ("CHI IV" or the "Fund") with total committed capital of $555.6 million. CHI IV received commitments from a wide cross section of limited partners including institutional investors, wealth managers, family offices, and high net worth individuals.

CHI IV will invest primarily in mid- to late-stage life sciences opportunities.

Kevin Raidy, Managing Partner, Cowen Healthcare Investments, said, “The success of Cowen Healthcare Investments’ platform is rooted in our exceptional team and our expertise in supporting the growth of emerging biotech companies to drive investor returns. As a result of our focus on financing disruptive businesses, we are thrilled to receive the continued support of our investment partners, both new and existing, who recognize our differentiated investment approach. We will continue to seek life sciences investment opportunities with exciting potential to advance the healthcare landscape.”

Led by Kevin Raidy, Tim Anderson, and Robert Sine, Cowen Healthcare Investments supports innovation in the healthcare sectors, with a particular focus on biopharma, diagnostics, and digital health. As the industry has evolved, Cowen Healthcare Investments’ strategy has adapted to capitalize on significant value creation opportunities available in both the private and public markets. Since its founding in 2012, the CHI team has invested privately more than 60 healthcare companies and CHI manages more than $1 billion.

Elizabeth Flisser Rosman, Head of Cowen Investment Management, added, “The continued evolution of Cowen Healthcare Investments has made it a top-performing strategy within the Cowen Investment Management division. With Cowen Healthcare Investments expanding its investment tools to now allow it to invest in the public markets, this new fund, CHI IV, will further capture value creation opportunities by seizing upon attractive entry points generated by regular market volatility. We are proud to have secured the trust of our investment partners for our vision and I believe the CHI team will continue to build impactful, life-changing businesses while delivering robust returns.”

About Cowen Healthcare Investments:

Cowen Healthcare Investments invests fiduciary capital in healthcare companies across the biopharma, diagnostics and digital health sectors. Cowen Healthcare Investments is a strategy of Cowen Investment Management, which develops differentiated, actively managed products on behalf of its clients. Cowen Investment Management is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of the Toronto-Dominion Bank. Learn more at www.cowen.com/capabilities/investment-management.

