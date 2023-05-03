South Carolina Names Jeff Cook Real Estate A Winner of the State of South Carolina Top Workplaces 2023 Award

Columbia, SC, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Cook Real Estate has been recognized as a Top Workplace in South Carolina for the fifth year running, coming in at number 3 in the mid-size company category. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

For Jeff Cook Real Estate, being recognized as a Top Workplace in South Carolina is a significant achievement and a testament to their commitment to providing an exceptional work environment. The recognition signifies that the company values its agent's and employees' opinions and feedback and that their efforts to create a positive workplace culture have been successful. Overall, the recognition is a source of pride for Jeff Cook Real Estate and reinforces their commitment to maintaining a supportive and fulfilling workplace.

As one of the top real estate brokerages in the nation, Jeff Cook Real Estate is confident that its team of professional real estate agents can navigate you through the ever-changing real estate market. A Jeff Cook Real Estate agent treats you like family from the beginning and is always available to answer any questions you may have while selling your home or searching for a new one.

With 5 locations spreading across the state of South Carolina, Jeff Cook Real Estate agents are local experts in your neighborhood and stay on top of trends in the area. If you’re ready to buy or sell, visit JeffCookRealEstate.com to connect with an agent today!

If you are interested in joining the team and seeing why our agents have helped honor us with this award for the past 5 years, visit JoinJCRE.com.

