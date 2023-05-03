Global Salon Services Market Size To Worth USD 481.81 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 8.4%

New York, United States , May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Salon Services Market Size is to grow from USD 215.07 Billion in 2022 to USD 481.81 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1754

Salon services encompass a wide array of beauty and grooming treatments offered by skilled professionals in a salon or spa setting. These services include hair care like haircuts, styling, coloring, and extensions, nail care such as manicures and pedicures, and skin care treatments like facials, peels, and waxing. Some salons also provide makeup application and bridal services. In addition, salons may offer massage, body treatments, and spa packages for relaxation and pampering. Tailored to meet clients' individual needs, salon services aim to enhance their appearance, promote self-care, and boost their confidence. From hair to nails to skin, salon services provide a comprehensive range of treatments to help clients look and feel their best.

“The Major players in the global salon services market include L'Oreal SA, Procter & Gamble Co., Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Regis Corporation, Ulta Beauty Inc., Ratner Companies LLC, Great Clips Inc., Toni & Guy Hairdressing and Among Others”.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Salon Services Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Hair Care, Nail Care, Skin Care, and Others), By Gender (Male and Female), By Age Group (Teenagers, Young Adults, Middle-Aged Customers, and Senior Citizens), By Income Level (Upper-Income, Middle-Income, and Lower-Income), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032". Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1754

The Hair care segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period

The global salon services market is categorized based on service types. Hair care is expected to grow in the forecast period due to increasing consumer demand for hair styling, coloring, and treatment services. Changing fashion trends, growing awareness about hair care, and increasing disposable incomes of consumers are expected to boost the demand for hair care services in the salon services market. Additionally, advancements in hair care products and technologies, coupled with innovative salon services, are likely to further fuel the growth of the hair care segment, making it the fastest-growing segment in the future.

The young adults segment dominated the market with more than 32.5% revenue share in 2022

Based on the age group, the global salon services market is segmented into teenagers, young adults, middle-aged customers, and senior citizens. The young adults category accounted for the largest share, approximately xx%, in the Salon Services Market in 2022. This can be attributed to factors such as higher disposable incomes, increased awareness about personal grooming and beauty care, and a desire to stay fashionable and trendy among young adults. This segment represents a significant consumer base that seeks a wide range of salon services, including hair care, skin care, nail care, and other beauty treatments. The demand from young adults has driven the growth of the salon services market, making them the key drivers in shaping the industry's dynamics and market trends.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1754

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing significant growth in the salon services market, making it the fastest-growing segment in the industry. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and a growing middle-class population with an increasing focus on personal grooming and beauty care. The Asia-Pacific region's large population and diverse consumer preferences have created a robust demand for salon services, including hair care, skin care, nail care, and other beauty treatments. Additionally, the increasing penetration of social media and beauty influencers in the region has also fueled the demand for salon services, driving the rapid growth of the Asia-Pacific segment in the global salon services market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global salon services market include L'Oreal SA, Procter & Gamble Co., Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Regis Corporation, Ulta Beauty Inc., Ratner Companies LLC, Great Clips Inc., and Toni & Guy Hairdressing.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1754

Browse Related Reports

Global Sex Toys Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Vibrators, Dildos, Penis Rings, Anal Toys, Masturbation Sleeves, Sex Dolls, Harnesses, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, E-commerce, and Mass Merchandizers), By End-User (Male, Female, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/sex-toys-market

Global Solar Watch Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Charging Source (Sunlight, And Artificial), By Sales Channel (Online, And Offline), By Application (General Use, And Collection), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, And Africa), Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/solar-watch-market

Global Hair Scissors Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Product (Cutting Scissors, Texturizing Scissors, and Thinning Scissors), By Application (Residential, and Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Offline, and Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/hair-scissors-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter