India Oilseed Market Intelligence Service 2023: Soybean, Rapeseed (Mustard) and Groundnut Areas, Yield and Production Estimates in Major Growing States

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Oilseed Market Intelligence Subscription" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Oilseeds Market Intelligence Reports contain comprehensive information on three major oilseeds grown and consumed in India, viz. Soybean, Rapeseed (Mustard) and Groundnut.

Includes product prices and market arrivals of all these products across India; Area, Yield and Production estimates in major growing states; Supply & Demand balance sheets for all products; News and Policy analysis; Market sentiments, price trends and expected price behaviour; Crop Weather information; Export-Import data and trends; etc.



Subscription to these reports will keep you constantly updated on all aspects of the Indian Oilseeds markets. The contents are updated on daily, weekly and monthly basis with the latest prices and developments.



Who will Benefit?

Anyone who is interested in the Indian Oilseeds Markets - Commodity Traders, Importers, Exporters, Companies making consumer products using Oilseeds, Banks, Investment Bankers, Consulting companies, Farmers, Farmer bodies and associations, Government agriculture departments, Industry associations and bodies.



Key Topics Covered:

India Oilseeds Market Prices and Arrivals data

Developments in Indian Oilseeds Market during the Day/Week/Month

India Oilseeds Exports & Imports

India Oilseeds Supply & Demand balance Sheets

India Oilseeds crop area, yield and production and crop weather

India Oilseeds market news, government policy and analysis

