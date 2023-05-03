Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Set to Register a CAGR of 6.5% and Reach US$ 82.3 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Growth Plus Reports analysis, the global microbial fermentation technology market was valued at US$ 28.5 billion and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% to reach US$ 82.3 billion by 2031.

The global market for microbial fermentation technology was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Microorganisms are used in a cutting-edge science termed "microbial fermentation technology" to produce valuable compounds to perform fermentation.

Recent Development in the Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market:

In April 2020, Umitomo Chemicals committed a sizeable 30 million dollars to collaborate with the biotechnology company CONAGEN in the US. The objective of this investment is to develop cutting-edge, highly useful products that utilize biological microorganisms to their fullest potential.

Key Takeaways:

The rising demand and benefits of fermented products drive market revenue share.

Increasing microbiological and biotechnical R&D activities are propelling market revenue growth.

Increased demand for biofuels, food preservatives, and enzymes is boosting the market revenue share.

Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 28.5 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 82.3 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered By Product, End User and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The driving factor for the microbial fermentation technology market revenue is the rising demand for fermented products such as alcohols, amino acids, alkaloids, and enzymes. Furthermore, increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly production processes, rising demand for bio-based products, and advancements in genetic engineering and synthetic biology contribute to market revenue growth.

However, some regulatory restrictions and a lack of awareness among the population about fermented microbial technology in rural areas may limit market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product

Based on product, the global microbial fermentation technology market is segmented into medical & antibiotics, industrial, alcohol and beverages, food, and feed products. Due to the rising number of novel antibiotics and microbial metabolite research, the medical & antibiotics segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on the end-user, the global microbial fermentation technology market is segmented into bio-pharmaceuticals industries, the food & feed industry, contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and academic research institutes. Due to skilled employees, CROs and CDMOs are increasingly becoming the top options for biotherapeutics manufacturers, and the hospital segment accounts for the largest revenue share.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global microbial fermentation technology market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to biological research and product development, several contract development firms operating in the region, North America accounts for the most significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

A list of prominent players operating in the global market for microbial fermentation technology:

Amyris, Inc.

BioVectra Inc.

Danone Uk

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lonza

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports analyzed the global market for microbial fermentation technology in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment areas, regional growth analytics, revenue forecast, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.

