Global Wire & Cables Market Report 2023: Demand for Fiber Optic and HVDC Power Cables Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wire & Cables Market by Voltage Type (Extra High Voltage, High Voltage, Low Voltage), Type (Cable, Wire), End-User - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wire & Cables Market size was estimated at USD 285.39 billion in 2022, USD 293.36 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.91% to reach USD 359.24 billion by 2030.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Urbanization, Fire Safety Issues, and Rapidly Growing Building Infrastructure
- Increased Investments in Smart Grids and Upgrading Power Transmission and Distribution Systems
Restraints
- Increased Cost of Raw Material
Opportunities
- Demand for Fiber Optic and HVDC Power Cables
- Design and Development of Products With Extreme Resistance Stresses, Small Bending Radii, High Flexing Cycles and Outstanding Lifespan
Challenges
- Easy Availability of Inferior Quality Products
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
- Based on Voltage Type, the market is studied across Extra High Voltage, High Voltage, Low Voltage, and Medium Voltage.
- Based on Type, the market is studied across Cable and Wire. The Cable is further studied across Coaxial Cable, Fiber Optic Cable, Multi-Conductor Cable, and Twisted Pair Cable. The Wire is further studied across Solid Wire and Stranded Wire.
- Based on End-User, the market is studied across Commercial, Industrial, and Residential.
- Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Wire & Cables Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Wire & Cables Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Wire & Cables Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation
5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wire & Cables Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Wire & Cables Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Wire & Cables Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wire & Cables Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wire & Cables Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Wire & Cables Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Wire & Cables Market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|258
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$285.39 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$359.24 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Wire & Cables Market, by Voltage Type
7. Wire & Cables Market, by Type
8. Wire & Cables Market, by End-User
9. Americas Wire & Cables Market
10. Asia-Pacific Wire & Cables Market
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Wire & Cables Market
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Company Usability Profiles
14. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AXON CABLE SAS
- Belden Inc.
- Cords Cable Industries Limited
- Finolex Cables Ltd
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
- Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd
- Jiangnan Group
- KEI Industries Ltd
- Komax Holding AG
- LS Cable & System Ltd.
- Marlin Steel Wire Products LLC
- Nexans S.A.
- Polycab
- Prysmian Group
- Qingdao Hanhe Cable Co.,Ltd.
- Southwire Company, LLC
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1n3os
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment