Remote Power Panel Global Market Report 2023: Focus of Tech Giants on Data Center Expansion Fuels Sector

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Power Panel Market by Type (Wall-mounted, Floor-standing), Application (Network Cabinets, Server Rooms, Data Centers (Cloud, Enterprise)) & Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global remote power panel market is estimated to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.4 Billion by 2028; it is expected to record a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Increasing electrification of the industrial processes leads to an increase in the energy demand which drives the remote power panel market.

Enterprises: The largest segment of the remote power panel market, by data center application

Based on data center applications, the remote power panel market has been split into two types: cloud, and enterprise. Enterprise data centers can provide better performance when compared to public cloud data centers, as organizations can dedicate resources exclusively to their own applications and services. This can help ensure that critical applications perform well. These features are increasing the demand for this segment.

Floor-standing in Data centers segment is expected to emerge as fastest segment based on application

By application for floor-standing, the remote power panel market has been cross segmented into data centers, network cabinets, server rooms. Remote power panels can be integrated with power management software, which enables remote monitoring and control of power usage. These floor-standing panels increase durability and provide flexible installations in data centers.

Wall-mounted is expected to emerge as fastest segment based on application

By type, the remote power panel market has been segmented into wall-mounted, and floor-standing. Wall-mounted panels are compact and require minimal floor space. Additionally, wall-mounted panels are easy to install and can be mounted quickly and easily onto a wall or other vertical surfaces, saving time and money spent on installation. These features of the type of panels is driving the segment making it fastest segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the remote power panel market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest remote power panel market during the forecast period. these nations undergo rapid industrialization, there is a shift toward internet-based industrial operations across all sectors. As privatization of the industrial sector increases, investments in data centers are also surging in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Focus of Tech Giants on Data Center Expansion

Adoption of Digital Technologies in It Sector

Reduction in Cooling Costs with Deployment of Remote Power Panels in Data Centers or Server Rooms

Restraints

Reduced Adoption of Remote Power Panels in Power Distribution Systems due to Technological Advancements

Opportunities

Huge Investments, Along with Enforcement of Stringent Standards, to Reduce Carbon Footprint in Data Centers

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Remote Power Panel Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Network Cabinets

6.2.1 Increased Uptime and Space-Saving Features to Drive Demand for Network Cabinet Applications

6.3 Server Rooms

6.3.1 Scalability and Minimal Space Requirements Boost Use of Remote Power Panels in Server Rooms

6.4 Data Centers

6.4.1 Centralized Power Distribution and Efficient Power Management Features to Support Segmental Growth

6.4.2 Cloud

6.4.2.1 Flexibility and Reliability Features to Stimulate Requirement for Remote Power Panels

6.4.3 Enterprise

6.4.3.1 Control, Security, and Performance Features to Fuel Demand for Remote Power Panels in Enterprises

7 Remote Power Panel Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wall-Mounted

7.2.1 Small Size, Easy Installation, and Aesthetic Features to Drive Segmental Growth

7.3 Floor-Standing

7.3.1 High-Power Capacity, Increased Durability, and Flexible Installation Benefits to Boost Segmental Growth

8 Remote Power Panel Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

11 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Abb

Allied Power and Control

Anord Mardix

C&C Power, Inc.

Delta Group

Eaton

Hanley Energy

Jiangsu Acrel Electrical Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Layerzero Power Systems, Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Lyntec

Raptor Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Socomec

The Ea Group

Toshiba International Corporation

United Engineering Company, Inc.

Universal Power and Cooling

Vertiv Group Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwcicq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment