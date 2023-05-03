New York, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Weather Forecasting Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033295/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Weather Forecasting Services Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Weather Forecasting Services estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.2% over the period 2022-2030. Short-Range, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nowcast segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $621.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR
The Weather Forecasting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$621.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Accuweather, Inc.
- Aerisweather
- Bmt Group Ltd.
- Climacell
- Customweather, Inc.
- Dtn
- Earth Networks, Inc.
- Enav S.P.A.
- Fugro
- Global Weather Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Weather Forecasting Services - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Weather Forecasting Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nowcast by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Nowcast by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Nowcast by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transport & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Transport & Logistics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Transport & Logistics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Media by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Media by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Aviation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Aviation by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Weather Forecasting Services Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Short-Range by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Short-Range by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Short-Range by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medium-Range by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Medium-Range by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Medium-Range by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Extended-Range by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Extended-Range by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Extended-Range by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Long-Range by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Long-Range by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Long-Range by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insurance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Insurance by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Insurance by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture & Forestry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Agriculture & Forestry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Agriculture & Forestry
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Weather Forecasting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,
Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Weather Forecasting Services
by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range
and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and
Long-Range for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,
Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,
Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Weather Forecasting Services
by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil &
Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and
Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &
Forestry for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,
Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range,
Extended-Range and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and
Long-Range for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,
Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,
Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Weather Forecasting
Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics,
Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media
and Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &
Forestry for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Weather Forecasting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,
Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range,
Extended-Range and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and
Long-Range for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,
Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,
Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Weather Forecasting
Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics,
Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media
and Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &
Forestry for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Weather Forecasting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,
Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range,
Extended-Range and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and
Long-Range for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,
Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,
Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Weather Forecasting
Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics,
Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media
and Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &
Forestry for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Weather Forecasting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Weather Forecasting
Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,
Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range,
Extended-Range and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and
Long-Range for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,
Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,
Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Weather Forecasting
Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics,
Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media
and Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &
Forestry for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Weather Forecasting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,
Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range,
Extended-Range and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and
Long-Range for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,
Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,
Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Weather Forecasting
Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics,
Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media
and Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &
Forestry for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Weather Forecasting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,
Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range,
Extended-Range and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and
Long-Range for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,
Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,
Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Weather Forecasting
Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics,
Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media
and Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &
Forestry for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,
Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range,
Extended-Range and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and
Long-Range for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,
Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,
Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Weather Forecasting
Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics,
Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media
and Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &
Forestry for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Weather Forecasting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Weather
Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,
Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK Historic Review for Weather Forecasting Services
by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range
and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and
Long-Range for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,
Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,
Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Weather Forecasting Services
by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil &
Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and
Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &
Forestry for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 104: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,
Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Spain Historic Review for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range,
Extended-Range and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 106: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and
Long-Range for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,
Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,
Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Spain Historic Review for Weather Forecasting
Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics,
Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media
and Agriculture & Forestry Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 109: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aviation, Marine, Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture &
Forestry for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 110: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast,
Medium-Range, Extended-Range and Long-Range - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Russia Historic Review for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range,
Extended-Range and Long-Range Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Short-Range, Nowcast, Medium-Range, Extended-Range and
Long-Range for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weather Forecasting Services by End-Use - Aviation, Marine,
Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Insurance,
Energy & Utilities, Media and Agriculture & Forestry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
