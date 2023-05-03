Metal Stamping Global Market Report 2023: Metal Consumption in the Aerospace Sector Fuels Growth

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Stamping Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal stamping market reached a value of nearly $194,802.2 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.8% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $194,802.2 million in 2022 to $231,296.6 million in 2027 at a rate of 3.5%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2027 and reach $279,396.8 million in 2032.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the increasing industrial manufacturing of metal components, strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased use of recycled metal, increasing government initiatives and increased healthcare expenditure.



Going forward, rapid industrialization, metal consumption by the aerospace sector, rise in urban populations and growth in the medical equipment industry will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the metal stamping market in the future include skill shortages, fluctuation in raw material prices, presence of substitutes, the Russia-Ukrainian war and stringent government regulations.



The metal stamping market is segmented by press type into mechanical press, hydraulic press, servo press and other press. The mechanical press market was the largest segment of the metal stamping market segmented by press type, accounting for 52.9% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the servo press segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the metal stamping market segmented by press type, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-2027.



The metal stamping market is segmented by application into automotive, industrial machinery, consumer electronics, aerospace and aviation, electrical and other electronics, telecommunications, medical industry, defense and other applications. The automotive market was the largest segment of the metal stamping market segmented by application, accounting for 30.5% of the total in 2022.

Going forward, the industrial machinery segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the metal stamping market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-2027.



The metal stamping market is segmented by material into steel, aluminum, copper and other materials. The steel market was the largest segment of the metal stamping market segmented by material, accounting for 82.5% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the aluminum segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the metal stamping market segmented by material, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2022-2027.



The metal stamping market is segmented by process into blanking, embossing, bending, coining, deep drawing, flanging and other processes. The blanking market was the largest segment of the metal stamping market segmented by process, accounting for 31.1% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the blanking segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the metal stamping market segmented by process, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-2027.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the metal stamping market, accounting for 37.0% of the total in 2022. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the metal stamping market will be Asia Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 3.8% and 3.6% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and North America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 3.4% and 3.4% respectively.



The metal stamping market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 0.97% of the total market in 2021. Gestamp Automocion, S.A was the largest competitor with 0.742% share of the market, followed by Shiloh Industries Inc with 0.148%, Clow Stamping Company Inc. with 0.019%, Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping with 0.011%, D&H Industries, Inc. with 0.010%, Sertec Group Ltd with 0.009%, Acro Metal Stamping with 0.008%, Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd. with 0.008%, Goshen Stamping Company with 0.007%, and Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co. with 0.007%.



The top opportunities in the metal stamping market segmented by press type will arise in the mechanical press segment, which will gain $18,835.6 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the metal stamping market segmented by application will arise in the automotive segment, which will gain $11,440.5 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the metal stamping market segmented by material will arise in the steel segment, which will gain $30,216.0 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the metal stamping market segmented by process will arise in the blanking segment, which will gain $12,013.4 million of global annual sales by 2027. The metal stamping market size will gain the most in China at $6,644.8 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the metal stamping market include focusing on technological advances for providing comparable or even superior products and technologies, considering strategic investments to expand and build new metal stamping facilities, focusing on partnerships and collaborations to expand product portfolio and geographic presence and improving research and development (R&D) activities for the development of new solutions for metal stamping.



Player-adopted strategies in the metal stamping market include enhancing operational capabilities through business expansions, strategic acquisitions and expanding production capabilities.

Brief introduction to the segmentations covered in the market, definitions and explanations about the metal stamping market.

Highlights the major trends shaping the global metal stamping market. This section also highlights likely future developments in the market.

Global historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Contains the market values (2017-2032) and analysis for each segment by press type, by process, by material and by application in the market.

Regional market size (2022), historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

Details on the competitive landscape of the market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Describes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research, with information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.

This section Includes recommendations for metal stamping providers in terms of product/service offerings geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



1) By Press Type: Mechanical Press; Hydraulic Press; Servo Press; Other Press

2) By Process: Blanking; Embossing; Bending; Coining; Deep Drawing; Flanging; Other Processes

3) By Material: Steel; Aluminum; Copper; Other Materials

4) By Application: Automotive; Industrial Machinery; Consumer Electronics; Aerospace and Aviation; Electrical and Other Electronics; Telecommunications; Medical Industry; Defense; Other Applications



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 332 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $194802.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $279396.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global



Gestamp Automocion, S.A

Shiloh Industries Inc.

Clow Stamping Company Inc

Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping

D&H Industries, Inc.

