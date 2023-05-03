China Herbals E-Commerce (Tmall & Taobao) Market Data 2022-2023

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Herbals - Tmall & Taobao, China E-commerce Market Data" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst acquires product level data for each platform on a weekly basis, including sales volume, price, promotion, brand, store, link and other available information, and aggregates it by month. All the data is carefully processed, classified and tagged with a selection of over 4000 brands, functions, ingredients, target users, formats, packaging, and country of origin labels.



You will be able to access the data through Qlik Sense, a powerful web-tool that gives you access to the data to explore trends and market drivers, and deep dive into brands, companies, stores, segments and product details.

This is facilitated by four select dashboards which include Segments, Executive Summary, Performance Drivers and Category Details. All dashboards can be filtered through the main filters or based on your search and selections across dashboards.



Segments dashboard: Easily see the performance over time of your category and sub-categories and explore ingredients, function, format and other trends.



Executive Summary dashboard: Provides brand performance at a glance. Always have key metrics at your fingertips and understand how the market and competitors are changing.



Performance Drivers dashboard: Your cheat-sheet for all things brands. Expands upon the Executive Summary with more details. Understand who wins and who loses and what pricing strategy your competitors are driving.



Category Detail dashboard: Explore parent companies, brands, stores and individual items in detail. Product level information includes product name, store, price, volume, value, platform link, etc.



Data reporting in other forms, such as monthly Excels, dedicated reports, API access are available as upgrades upon request.



This data product provides monthly data for 2022.



Data Specification

Category: Herbals



The Herbals category consists of the following sub-categories: General Herbals; Alfalfa; Apple Cider Vinegar; Black Cohosh; Ginseng; Green Tea; Lecithin; Mulberry; Mushroom; Spirulina; Turmeric



Platform: Taobao, Taobao Global, Tmall, Tmall HK.



Timeframe: January 2022 to December 2022. Monthly Data.



The analyst is a data service and ecommerce intelligence provider specializing in the Health and Wellness Sector.



Key Topics Covered:



Monthly data for the respective category and subcategory (if available):

Product Name

Shop Name

Price

Sales Volume

Sales Value

Platform

URL

Tags - Brand

Function

Ingredient

Country of Origin

Format

Package

Target User

Web portal to access data with following dashboards:

Segments

Executive Summary

Performance Drivers

Category Detail

