China Herbals E-Commerce (Tmall & Taobao) Market Data 2022-2023

The "2022 Herbals - Tmall & Taobao, China E-commerce Market Data" database
Are you interested in unlocking insights into the rapidly growing China ecommerce market for herbal supplements?
The data subscription service provides you with valuable information on consumer behavior and preferences, top-selling product categories and brands, pricing strategies, trends, and more. With The data, you can make informed decisions about market entry, product development, and marketing optimization that can help you succeed in this highly competitive industry.
Whether you're a startup looking to break into the market or an established business seeking to expand your reach and grow your profits, the China ecommerce data subscription for health supplements is a powerful tool that can help you stay ahead of the curve.
The analyst acquires product level data for each platform on a weekly basis, including sales volume, price, promotion, brand, store, link and other available information, and aggregates it by month. All the data is carefully processed, classified and tagged with a selection of over 4000 brands, functions, ingredients, target users, formats, packaging, and country of origin labels.
You will be able to access the data through Qlik Sense, a powerful web-tool that gives you access to the data to explore trends and market drivers, and deep dive into brands, companies, stores, segments and product details.
This is facilitated by four select dashboards which include Segments, Executive Summary, Performance Drivers and Category Details. All dashboards can be filtered through the main filters or based on your search and selections across dashboards.
Segments dashboard: Easily see the performance over time of your category and sub-categories and explore ingredients, function, format and other trends.
Executive Summary dashboard: Provides brand performance at a glance. Always have key metrics at your fingertips and understand how the market and competitors are changing.
Performance Drivers dashboard: Your cheat-sheet for all things brands. Expands upon the Executive Summary with more details. Understand who wins and who loses and what pricing strategy your competitors are driving.
Category Detail dashboard: Explore parent companies, brands, stores and individual items in detail. Product level information includes product name, store, price, volume, value, platform link, etc.
Data reporting in other forms, such as monthly Excels, dedicated reports, API access are available as upgrades upon request.
This data product provides monthly data for 2022.
Data Specification
Category: Herbals
The Herbals category consists of the following sub-categories: General Herbals; Alfalfa; Apple Cider Vinegar; Black Cohosh; Ginseng; Green Tea; Lecithin; Mulberry; Mushroom; Spirulina; Turmeric
Platform: Taobao, Taobao Global, Tmall, Tmall HK.
Timeframe: January 2022 to December 2022. Monthly Data.
Key Topics Covered:
Monthly data for the respective category and subcategory (if available):
- Product Name
- Shop Name
- Price
- Sales Volume
- Sales Value
- Platform
- URL
- Tags - Brand
- Function
- Ingredient
- Country of Origin
- Format
- Package
- Target User
Web portal to access data with following dashboards:
- Segments
- Executive Summary
- Performance Drivers
- Category Detail
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xknkdj
