Cellebrite Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the Company plans to participate in the following investor conferences in May and June:

Date:May 16, 2023
Conference:Needham & Co. Technology & Media Conference
Presentation Time:10:15 a.m. ET
FormatFireside Chat
Event URL:https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/needham-co-18th-annual-technology-and-media-conference
Cellebrite executives:Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations


Date:May 21, 2023
Conference:Oppenheimer 24th Annual Israeli Conference
Presentation Time:5:35 p.m. ET
FormatFireside Chat
Event URL:https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/oppenheimer-24th-annual-israeli-conference
Cellebrite executives:Dana Gerner, chief financial officer


Date:May 23, 2023
Conference:J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Presentation Time:5:15 p.m. ET
FormatFireside Chat
Event URL:https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/jp-morgan-51st-annual-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference
Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations


Date:June 1, 2023
Conference:TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Presentation Time:9:05 a.m. ET
Format:Fireside Chat
Event URL:https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cowen-51st-annual-technology-media-telecom-conference
Cellebrite executives:Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations


Date:June 8, 2023
Conference:William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference
Presentation Time:9:40 a.m. ET
Format:Presentation
Event URL:https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/william-blair-43rd-annual-growth-stock-conference
Cellebrite executives:   Yossi Carmil, chief executive officer
Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite’s (NASDAQ: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com.

Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760

 


