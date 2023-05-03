Conductive Ink Market Size & Share to Surpass $4.29 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Conductive Ink Market is valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 4.29 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.3% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The industry is driven by rising consumer demand for compact and effective electronic devices. Additive manufacturing processes use Conductive Inks for improved conductivities and effective functioning. The main trend worldwide Conductive Inks Market is silver Conductive Inks, largely used in PV cells and membrane valves. A prominent factor in the market growth for Conductive Inks is the consumer goods sector, used in applications like sustainable packaging.

We forecast that the silver flakes in Conductive Ink market sales will account for more than 26% of total sales by 2030. Silver flakes are tiny silver particles with brilliant brilliance. Pure silver is hammered into extremely thin sheets to create them, then sliced into tiny squares. Jewelry, art, and other ornamental items are made from silver flakes. They can also be found as a component in a wide range of products.

Market Dynamics

Growing Demand from Consumer Electronics Support Market Expansion

Consumer demand for lightweight and tiny electronic gadgets has fuelled demand for miniaturization in the consumer electronics market. The functional effectiveness of the gadget can be considerably improved by using lightweight material while reducing material input and saving energy. Conductive Ink is a practical, economic, and dependable choice for replacing traditional circuit arrangements and wiring, which can reduce component weight and enhance efficiency. Yet, using Conductive Inks can reduce material density and component weight, allowing for easier handling. This aspect continues to be important in increasing their consumption, affecting the growth of the Conductive Ink market.

Increased Demand in Automotive Sector Drives Market Growth

The use of Conductive Ink in the automobile industry is one of the trends currently being observed in the global Conductive Ink market. Due to the growing necessity for Conductive Ink in airbag gantry cranes, car seat buttons, and windshield demisters, the need for Conductive Ink is rising. Conductive Ink has been expanded to include the car's heaters and seat occupancy sensors. To reduce costs and build entire circuits without messy wiring, major participants in the automotive industry are shortening the use of wired materials. Due to its electrical qualities, which are becoming more advantageous in various applications, including touch screens, molded circuits, glass heaters, and hot temperatures that die to attach, the need for Conductive Ink is now increasing.

Top Players in the Global Conductive Ink Market

DuPont (U.S.),

Vorbeck Materials (U.S.),

Applied Nanotech Holdings Inc. (U.S.),

Sun Chemical Corporation (U.S.),

PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.),

Creative Materials Inc. (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany),

PChem Associates Inc. (U.S.),

Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany),

Johnson Matthey (UK),

Poly-Ink (France),

NovaCentrix (U.S.),

Creative Materials Inc. (U.S.)



Top Trends in the Global Conductive Ink Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Conductive Inks industry is the growing demand for electronic displays. The battery-powered signal is one of the knowledge inputs for an electronic display. In display panels, Conductive Inks are being used more and more. Examples include cell phones, laptops, wearable electronics, television, workstations, intelligent watches, and remote monitoring.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Conductive Inks industry is its increasing trend of graphene. Developing nanotube graphene Conductive Inks for their various applications in the circuits and components of flexible electronics has required a lot of work. Graphene-enhanced inks are typically far less expensive than Conductive Inks made of silver and copper. Printed electronics Conductive Inks are increasing due to the demand for small, light devices in the consumer electronic and semiconductor industries, which is expected to boost the global Conductive Inks market.



Top Report Findings

Based on the Type, the Silver Flakes category controls most of the Conductive Ink market's revenue. Because of the excellent thermal, electromagnetic, and resistance to chemicals, silver-based Conductive Inks are frequently employed in the production of high-performance electronic devices. Moreover, their use in producing flexible and printed electronics has been facilitated by their capacity to conduct electricity in the oxide state. This is primarily due to silver particles' relatively low melting point, which made it easier to produce the thin conductive films used in flexible substrates. In light of this, the marketplace for silver inks is anticipated to develop significantly, which will support the expansion of the Conductive Ink market.





Based on Application, most of the Conductive Ink market's revenue is controlled by the automotive category. Due to its electrical qualities, which are becoming more advantageous in various applications, including touch screens, molded circuits, glass heaters, and hot temperatures that die to attach, the need for Conductive Ink is now increasing.



Recent Developments in the Global Conductive Ink Market

In April 2022, Electroninks Inc. developed a new suite of MOD (Metal-Organic Decomposition) Conductive Ink solutions i to improve its market position. Similarly, in January of the same year, Nano Dimension introduced the next-generation nanoparticle Conductive Ink in collaboration with XTPL S.A.

February 2021 - Quad Industries and Henkel Industries have expanded their strategic partnership to accelerate the development of printed electronics solutions. The alliance will provide clients with comprehensive and timely development help, beginning with direct access to the firms' R&D teams, which include material and production expertise in printed electronics.

Automotive Category of Conductive Ink Market Projected to Generate a Major Quantity of the Application Segment Revenue

For better understanding, based on the Application, the Conductive Ink market is divided into Photovoltaics, Membrane Switches, Displays, Automotive, Bio-Sensors, RFID, Printed Circuit Boards, Thermal Heating, Pharmaceuticals Formulation, Food & Nutrition, and Other Applications.

The Automotive market was the largest by Application, and it is anticipated to hold the top spot during the projected period. Applications for Conductive Inks in the automobile sector include printed circuit boards (PCBs), sensors, and displays. The end-use market for Conductive Inks will develop quickly throughout the forecast period. The rising need for wearable technology and sensors is fueling the expansion of the Conductive Ink market in the healthcare sector.

On the other hand, the Photovoltaic category is anticipated to grow significantly. Conductive Ink has been utilized extensively in solar cell panels due to its high conduction, lower electrical resistivity, excellent adherence to indium tin oxide and cadmium tin oxide, improved printing accuracy, and low curing temperature. To compete with conventional grid power systems, the solar (photovoltaic) industry has also been under intense pressure to lower the cost of raw materials and boost production efficiency. Using Conductive Inks in such a situation offers the sector a workable option. The photovoltaic (PV) sector has been expanding steadily on a global scale, with China dominating the PV market in terms of generation capacity over the recent past and the foreseeable future.

Asia Pacific Region in Conductive Ink Market Expected to Generate More than Half the Global Region Wise Revenue

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to do so in the coming years. Rapid urbanization, rising disposal income, and leadership balance sheets leading to greater infrastructure spending are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the Asia pacific Conductive Ink market. The government has entered several Characterized By significant (PPPs) to develop the country's electronics and automobile industries. Furthermore, its concerted efforts to deliver inexpensive modern gadgets propel the Asia Pacific market.

North America regional market is projected to grow the fastest in the Conductive Inks market. Because the United States is the world's second-largest automaker, Conductive Inks are in high demand in the regional market. The market in the USA is growing due to a huge customer base of solar energy, high disposable income, mass manufacturing capability, and the readily accessible range of electronic devices. The presence of key global companies and regional manufacturing facilities has also significantly contributed to developing the North American Conductive Ink market.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on Conductive Ink Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Conductive Ink Market Segmentation

By Type

Silver Flakes

Carbon / Graphere

Silver Nanoparticles

Silver Nanowire

Silver Coated Copper Nanoparticles

Carbon Nanotube Inks

Copper Flakes

Copper Nanoparticles

Copper Oxide Nanoparticle Inks

Conductive Polymer

Other Types



By Application

Photovoltaics

Membrane Switches

Displays

Automotive

Bio-Sensors

RFID

Printed Circuit Boards

Thermal Heating

Pharmaceuticals Formulation

Food & Nutrition

Other Applications



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

