Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.2% over the period 2022-2030. Vitamin B3, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vitamin B1 segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)

- Alltech, Inc.

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- BASF SE

- Bluestar Adisseo Co.

- DLG Group

- Invivo NSA

- Kemin Industries, Inc.

- Lonza Group

- Nutreco N.V.

- Royal DSM N.V.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin

and Mineral Feed Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamin B3 by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Vitamin B3 by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamin B3 by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamin B1 by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Vitamin B1 by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamin B1 by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamin B2 by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamin B2 by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamin B5 by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Vitamin B5 by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamin B5 by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamin B6 by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Vitamin B6 by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamin B6 by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamin B9 by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Vitamin B9 by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamin B9 by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamin C by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Vitamin C by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamin C by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Vitamin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Vitamin Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Vitamin Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Calcium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Calcium by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Calcium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phosphorus by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Phosphorus by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Phosphorus by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Magnesium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Magnesium by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Magnesium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Sodium by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Sodium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iron

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Iron by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Iron by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zinc

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Zinc by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Zinc by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Copper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Copper by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Copper by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Mineral Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Other Mineral Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 51: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Mineral Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potassium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: World Historic Review for Potassium by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 54: World 16-Year Perspective for Potassium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 55: World Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed

Supplements Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin

Type - Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin

B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C and Other Vitamin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin Type - Vitamin B3, Vitamin

B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C

and Other Vitamin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin

B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C and Other Vitamin Types

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral

Type - Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc,

Copper, Other Mineral Types and Potassium - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: USA Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral Type - Calcium, Phosphorus,

Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Other Mineral Types and

Potassium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: USA 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Sodium,

Iron, Zinc, Copper, Other Mineral Types and Potassium for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin

Type - Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin

B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C and Other Vitamin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin Type - Vitamin B3, Vitamin

B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C

and Other Vitamin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin

and Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin

B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C and Other

Vitamin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral

Type - Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc,

Copper, Other Mineral Types and Potassium - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral Type - Calcium, Phosphorus,

Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Other Mineral Types and

Potassium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin

and Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium,

Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Other Mineral Types and Potassium

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin

Type - Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin

B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C and Other Vitamin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin Type - Vitamin B3, Vitamin

B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C

and Other Vitamin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin

and Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin

B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C and Other

Vitamin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral

Type - Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc,

Copper, Other Mineral Types and Potassium - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral Type - Calcium, Phosphorus,

Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Other Mineral Types and

Potassium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin

and Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium,

Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Other Mineral Types and Potassium

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

China for 2023 (E)

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin

Type - Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin

B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C and Other Vitamin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin Type - Vitamin B3, Vitamin

B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C

and Other Vitamin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin

and Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin

B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C and Other

Vitamin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral

Type - Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc,

Copper, Other Mineral Types and Potassium - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral Type - Calcium, Phosphorus,

Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Other Mineral Types and

Potassium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin

and Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium,

Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Other Mineral Types and Potassium

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin

and Mineral Feed Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin

Type - Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin

B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C and Other Vitamin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin Type - Vitamin B3, Vitamin

B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C

and Other Vitamin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin

and Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin

B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C and Other

Vitamin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral

Type - Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc,

Copper, Other Mineral Types and Potassium - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral Type - Calcium, Phosphorus,

Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Other Mineral Types and

Potassium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin

and Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium,

Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Other Mineral Types and Potassium

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

France for 2023 (E)

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin

Type - Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin

B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C and Other Vitamin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin Type - Vitamin B3, Vitamin

B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C

and Other Vitamin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin

and Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin

B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C and Other

Vitamin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral

Type - Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc,

Copper, Other Mineral Types and Potassium - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral Type - Calcium, Phosphorus,

Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Other Mineral Types and

Potassium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin

and Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium,

Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Other Mineral Types and Potassium

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin

Type - Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin

B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C and Other Vitamin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin Type - Vitamin B3, Vitamin

B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C

and Other Vitamin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin

and Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin

B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C and Other

Vitamin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral

Type - Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc,

Copper, Other Mineral Types and Potassium - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral Type - Calcium, Phosphorus,

Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Other Mineral Types and

Potassium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Calcium, Phosphorus,

Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Other Mineral Types and

Potassium for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin

Type - Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin

B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C and Other Vitamin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin Type - Vitamin B3, Vitamin

B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C

and Other Vitamin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin

and Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin

B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C and Other

Vitamin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral

Type - Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc,

Copper, Other Mineral Types and Potassium - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral Type - Calcium, Phosphorus,

Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Other Mineral Types and

Potassium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin

and Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium,

Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Other Mineral Types and Potassium

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin

Type - Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin

B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C and Other Vitamin Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin Type - Vitamin B3, Vitamin

B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C

and Other Vitamin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Vitamin Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin

B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C and Other Vitamin Types

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral

Type - Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc,

Copper, Other Mineral Types and Potassium - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral Type - Calcium, Phosphorus,

Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Other Mineral Types and

Potassium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Vitamin and

Mineral Feed Supplements by Mineral Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Sodium,

Iron, Zinc, Copper, Other Mineral Types and Potassium for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE



