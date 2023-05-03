Neuronetics Showcases New NeuroStar® TMS Findings at Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting

MALVERN, Pa., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced today their participation at the Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in Colorado Springs, CO on May 4th – 6th. Neuronetics will be a Gold Sponsor of the conference and will present data from NeuroStar’s Outcomes Registry.



“We are pleased to support the Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting, connect with TMS providers and researchers, and share our latest data,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “We take great pride in being the category leader in the space, and through our ongoing research, NeuroStar is helping inform and advance clinical best practices.”

On May 5, NeuroStar data from over 7,000 TrakStar® patients will be featured by industry leading TMS experts in a theater session and two scientific posters showcasing results from the NeuroStar Outcomes Registry, the world’s largest registry of clinical outcomes in major depressive disorder (MDD):

Theater Session: Latest Data from NeuroStar’s Clinical Outcomes Registry Evidence for TMS Effectiveness with Complete Treatment, Extended Treatment, and Re-treatment - Dr. Scott Aaronson, Chief Science Officer, Institute for Advanced Diagnostics and Therapeutics, Sheppard Pratt, will review data analyzing the relationship between treatments completed and clinical outcome using NeuroStar TMS in MDD.

- Dr. Scott Aaronson, Chief Science Officer, Institute for Advanced Diagnostics and Therapeutics, Sheppard Pratt, will review data analyzing the relationship between treatments completed and clinical outcome using NeuroStar TMS in MDD. Poster Abstract 19: To Taper or Not to Taper: That is the Question - Dr. Kenneth Pages, Medical Director at TMS of South Tampa, will present data on the prevalence and impact of tapering TMS treatment at the end of the acute course.

- Dr. Kenneth Pages, Medical Director at TMS of South Tampa, will present data on the prevalence and impact of tapering TMS treatment at the end of the acute course. Poster Abstract 35: TMS Again and Again: Re-treatment of Patients with MDD after an Acute Phase Course - Dr. Todd Hutton, Chief Medical Director of Southern California TMS Center, will present data on the frequency, timing, and clinical effectiveness of re-treatment with NeuroStar TMS.



The NeuroStar Outcomes Registry leverages the Company’s proprietary TrakStar data management system to make automated, large-scale, HIPAA-compliant data collection possible, contributing to research to improve clinical best practices. For more information about NeuroStar, please visit neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5.3 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

Media Contact:

EvolveMKD

646.517.4220

NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com